The final weekend of the NRL season is underway, and the race for the final spots in the top eight is on.
Zero Tackle will update this article throughout the course of the weekend with updates after each game on the final ladder, the status of each team and who is playing in the finals.
To check how things stood before Round 27 and what your team needed to do, as well as how every game could impact the ladder, click here.
Below is the status of each game and what it means for the final ladder. Scroll to the end of the article for the live ladder, and every team's best and worst case finishing position.
Melbourne's victory in the opening game of Round 27 means the Broncos have failed to win the minor premiership after the Penrith Panthers picked up a win on Saturday. Instead, the Broncos finish second and will play a home qualifying final.
Melbourne, through their win and a New Zealand Warriors lost, have finished in third spot, setting up another clash between these two sides next week.
A mammoth win for the Sea Eagles on Friday evening means the Tigers are resigned to their second straight wooden spoon.
The Sea Eagles were locked into 12th spot prior to the weekend getting underway and finish what has been a disappointing season there on the back of two straight wins.
The South Sydney Rabbitohs' season is over after they fell short on Friday against the Roosters. The loser of this game was always going to be eliminated regardless of other results.
The Roosters, on the back of their win, and a loss for the Cowboys on Saturday, are into the finals.
Saturday's first game saw an understrength Warriors side beaten by the Dolphins. It means the Warriors are fourth, and will now be tasked with playing the Penrith Panthers next weekend.
The Dolphins, on the other hand, will escape the bottom four if the Titans either lose, or win by less than 19 points tomorrow over the Bulldogs.
With the Storm knocking the Broncos over on Thursday, a full strength Penrith side knocked over the Cowboys on Saturday to ensure they would win the minor premiership and host the New Zealand Warriors next weekend.
The Cowboys, on the other hand, fell short in their task to pick up a win and make the finals, and will instead miss the top eight.
While there wasn't a great deal riding on Saturday evening's clash at Kogarah, the Knights' win means they have locked up fifth spot on the NRL table.
The Knights will now either play the Sydney Roosters if the Sharks beat the Raiders on Sunday, or the Sharks if Cronulla lose to Canberra.
This is the second game in Round 27 without anything at all riding on it. The Titans only need to match the Dolphins (which has become a lot tougher after the Dolphins beat the Warriors comprehensively on Saturday) to avoid a trip into the bottom four, while the Bulldogs can't move from 15th spot on the table.
Both of these sides are now locked into the finals after other results this weekend.
The winner of this game hosts the other elimination final alongside the Knights, so there is plenty on the line in the final game of the season.
If Cronulla lose, they will travel to Canberra next week. If the Raiders lose, they finish eighth and play the Knights.
After the Panthers and Cowboys clash, the ladder reads:
|P
|W
|L
|PTS
|+/-
|1
|PEN
|24
|18
|6
|42
|333
|2
|BRI
|24
|18
|6
|42
|214
|3
|MEL
|24
|16
|8
|38
|168
|4
|NZW
|24
|16
|8
|38
|124
|5
|NEW
|24
|14
|9
|35
|175
|6
|CRO
|23
|13
|10
|32
|104
|7
|SYD
|24
|13
|11
|32
|-24
|8
|CBR
|23
|13
|10
|32
|-119
Every team's best and worst case finishing position
Penrith Panthers
Confirmed finish: 1st
Brisbane Broncos
Confirmed finish: 2nd
Melbourne Storm
Confirmed finish: 3rd
New Zealand Warriors
Confirmed finish: 4th
Newcastle Knights
Confirmed finish: 5th
Cronulla Sharks
Best case finish: 6th
Worst case finish: 7th
Sydney Roosters
Best case finish: 7th
Worst case finish: 8th
Canberra Raiders
Best case finish: 6th
Worst case finish: 8th
South Sydney Rabbitohs
Confirmed finish: 9th
Parramatta Eels
Confirmed finish: 10th
North Queensland Cowboys
Confirmed finish: 11th
Manly Sea Eagles
Confirmed finish: 12th
The Dolphins
Best case finish: 13th
Worst case finish: 14th
Gold Coast Titans
Best case finish: 13th
Worst case finish: 14th
Canterbury Bulldogs
Confirmed finish: 15th
St George Illawarra Dragons
Confirmed finish: 16th
Wests Tigers
Confirmed finish: 17th
As it stands after the Panthers and Cowboys game, the Week 1 finals fixtures will be:
Qualifying final 1: Penrith Panthers vs New Zealand Warriors at BlueBet Stadium
Qualifying final 2: Brisbane Broncos vs Melbourne Storm at Suncorp Stadium
Elimination final 1: Newcastle Knights vs Canberra Raiders at McDonald Jones Stadium
Elimination final 2: Cronulla Sharks vs Sydney Roosters at PointsBet Stadium