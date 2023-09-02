The final weekend of the NRL season is underway, and the race for the final spots in the top eight is on.

Zero Tackle will update this article throughout the course of the weekend with updates after each game on the final ladder, the status of each team and who is playing in the finals.

To check how things stood before Round 27 and what your team needed to do, as well as how every game could impact the ladder,

Below is the status of each game and what it means for the final ladder. Scroll to the end of the article for the live ladder, and every team's best and worst case finishing position.

Storm WON BY 10 POINTS Suncorp Stadium BRI 22 FT 32 MEL

Melbourne's victory in the opening game of Round 27 means the Broncos have failed to win the minor premiership after the Penrith Panthers picked up a win on Saturday. Instead, the Broncos finish second and will play a home qualifying final.

Melbourne, through their win and a New Zealand Warriors lost, have finished in third spot, setting up another clash between these two sides next week.

Sea Eagles WON BY 42 POINTS 4 Pines Park MAN 54 FT 12 WST

A mammoth win for the Sea Eagles on Friday evening means the Tigers are resigned to their second straight wooden spoon.

The Sea Eagles were locked into 12th spot prior to the weekend getting underway and finish what has been a disappointing season there on the back of two straight wins.

Roosters WON BY 14 POINTS Accor Stadium SOU 12 FT 26 SYD

The South Sydney Rabbitohs' season is over after they fell short on Friday against the Roosters. The loser of this game was always going to be eliminated regardless of other results.

The Roosters, on the back of their win, and a loss for the Cowboys on Saturday, are into the finals.

Dolphins WON BY 24 POINTS Suncorp Stadium DOL 34 FT 10 NZW

Saturday's first game saw an understrength Warriors side beaten by the Dolphins. It means the Warriors are fourth, and will now be tasked with playing the Penrith Panthers next weekend.

The Dolphins, on the other hand, will escape the bottom four if the Titans either lose, or win by less than 19 points tomorrow over the Bulldogs.

Panthers WON BY 32 POINTS BlueBet Stadium PEN 44 FT 12 NQL

With the Storm knocking the Broncos over on Thursday, a full strength Penrith side knocked over the Cowboys on Saturday to ensure they would win the minor premiership and host the New Zealand Warriors next weekend.

The Cowboys, on the other hand, fell short in their task to pick up a win and make the finals, and will instead miss the top eight.

Knights WON BY 20 POINTS Netstrata Jubilee Stadium STI 12 FT 32 NEW

While there wasn't a great deal riding on Saturday evening's clash at Kogarah, the Knights' win means they have locked up fifth spot on the NRL table.

The Knights will now either play the Sydney Roosters if the Sharks beat the Raiders on Sunday, or the Sharks if Cronulla lose to Canberra.

This is the second game in Round 27 without anything at all riding on it. The Titans only need to match the Dolphins (which has become a lot tougher after the Dolphins beat the Warriors comprehensively on Saturday) to avoid a trip into the bottom four, while the Bulldogs can't move from 15th spot on the table.

Both of these sides are now locked into the finals after other results this weekend.

The winner of this game hosts the other elimination final alongside the Knights, so there is plenty on the line in the final game of the season.

If Cronulla lose, they will travel to Canberra next week. If the Raiders lose, they finish eighth and play the Knights.

After the Panthers and Cowboys clash, the ladder reads:

P W L PTS +/- 1 PEN 24 18 6 42 333 2 BRI 24 18 6 42 214 3 MEL 24 16 8 38 168 4 NZW 24 16 8 38 124 5 NEW 24 14 9 35 175 6 CRO 23 13 10 32 104 7 SYD 24 13 11 32 -24 8 CBR 23 13 10 32 -119

Every team's best and worst case finishing position

Penrith Panthers

Confirmed finish: 1st

Brisbane Broncos

Confirmed finish: 2nd

Melbourne Storm

Confirmed finish: 3rd

New Zealand Warriors

Confirmed finish: 4th

Newcastle Knights

Confirmed finish: 5th

Cronulla Sharks

Best case finish: 6th

Worst case finish: 7th

Sydney Roosters

Best case finish: 7th

Worst case finish: 8th

Canberra Raiders

Best case finish: 6th

Worst case finish: 8th

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Confirmed finish: 9th

Parramatta Eels

Confirmed finish: 10th

North Queensland Cowboys

Confirmed finish: 11th

Manly Sea Eagles

Confirmed finish: 12th

The Dolphins

Best case finish: 13th

Worst case finish: 14th

Gold Coast Titans

Best case finish: 13th

Worst case finish: 14th

Canterbury Bulldogs

Confirmed finish: 15th

St George Illawarra Dragons

Confirmed finish: 16th

Wests Tigers

Confirmed finish: 17th

As it stands after the Panthers and Cowboys game, the Week 1 finals fixtures will be:

Qualifying final 1: Penrith Panthers vs New Zealand Warriors at BlueBet Stadium

Qualifying final 2: Brisbane Broncos vs Melbourne Storm at Suncorp Stadium

Elimination final 1: Newcastle Knights vs Canberra Raiders at McDonald Jones Stadium

Elimination final 2: Cronulla Sharks vs Sydney Roosters at PointsBet Stadium