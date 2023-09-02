BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 05: James Tedesco of the Roosters runs the ball during the round one NRL match between the Dolphins and Sydney Roosters at Suncorp Stadium on March 05, 2023 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

The final weekend of the NRL season is underway, and the race for the final spots in the top eight is on.

Zero Tackle will update this article throughout the course of the weekend with updates after each game on the final ladder, the status of each team and who is playing in the finals.

Below is the status of each game and what it means for the final ladder. Scroll to the end of the article for the live ladder, and every team's best and worst case finishing position.

 2023-08-31T09:50:00Z 
Storm WON BY 10 POINTS
Suncorp Stadium
BRI   
22
FT
32
   MEL
   Crowd: 43,271
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Melbourne's victory in the opening game of Round 27 means the Broncos have failed to win the minor premiership after the Penrith Panthers picked up a win on Saturday. Instead, the Broncos finish second and will play a home qualifying final.

Melbourne, through their win and a New Zealand Warriors lost, have finished in third spot, setting up another clash between these two sides next week.

 2023-09-01T08:00:00Z 
Sea Eagles WON BY 42 POINTS
4 Pines Park
MAN   
54
FT
12
   WST
   Crowd: 16,503
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

A mammoth win for the Sea Eagles on Friday evening means the Tigers are resigned to their second straight wooden spoon.

The Sea Eagles were locked into 12th spot prior to the weekend getting underway and finish what has been a disappointing season there on the back of two straight wins.

 2023-09-01T10:00:00Z 
Roosters WON BY 14 POINTS
Accor Stadium
SOU   
12
FT
26
   SYD
   Crowd: 36,263
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

The South Sydney Rabbitohs' season is over after they fell short on Friday against the Roosters. The loser of this game was always going to be eliminated regardless of other results.

The Roosters, on the back of their win, and a loss for the Cowboys on Saturday, are into the finals.

 2023-09-02T05:00:00Z 
Dolphins WON BY 24 POINTS
Suncorp Stadium
DOL   
34
FT
10
   NZW
    #NRLDolphinsWarriors
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Saturday's first game saw an understrength Warriors side beaten by the Dolphins. It means the Warriors are fourth, and will now be tasked with playing the Penrith Panthers next weekend.

The Dolphins, on the other hand, will escape the bottom four if the Titans either lose, or win by less than 19 points tomorrow over the Bulldogs.

 2023-09-02T07:30:00Z 
Panthers WON BY 32 POINTS
BlueBet Stadium
PEN   
44
FT
12
   NQL
    #NRLPanthersCowboys
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

With the Storm knocking the Broncos over on Thursday, a full strength Penrith side knocked over the Cowboys on Saturday to ensure they would win the minor premiership and host the New Zealand Warriors next weekend.

The Cowboys, on the other hand, fell short in their task to pick up a win and make the finals, and will instead miss the top eight.

 2023-09-02T09:35:00Z 
Knights WON BY 20 POINTS
Netstrata Jubilee Stadium
STI   
12
FT
32
   NEW
    #NRLDragonsKnights
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

While there wasn't a great deal riding on Saturday evening's clash at Kogarah, the Knights' win means they have locked up fifth spot on the NRL table.

The Knights will now either play the Sydney Roosters if the Sharks beat the Raiders on Sunday, or the Sharks if Cronulla lose to Canberra.

 Cbus Super Stadium
GLD vs CAN 
$1.29  ▶︎
 
$3.60  ▶︎
Cbus Super Stadium
GLD   
 2023-09-03T04:00:00Z 
   CAN
    #NRLTitansBulldogs
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

This is the second game in Round 27 without anything at all riding on it. The Titans only need to match the Dolphins (which has become a lot tougher after the Dolphins beat the Warriors comprehensively on Saturday) to avoid a trip into the bottom four, while the Bulldogs can't move from 15th spot on the table.

 PointsBet Stadium
CRO vs CBR 
$1.32  ▶︎
 
$3.40  ▶︎
PointsBet Stadium
CRO   
 2023-09-03T06:05:00Z 
   CBR
    #NRLSharksRaiders
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Both of these sides are now locked into the finals after other results this weekend.

The winner of this game hosts the other elimination final alongside the Knights, so there is plenty on the line in the final game of the season.

If Cronulla lose, they will travel to Canberra next week. If the Raiders lose, they finish eighth and play the Knights.

After the Panthers and Cowboys clash, the ladder reads:

  PWLPTS+/-
1PEN2418642333
2BRI2418642214
3MEL2416838168
4NZW2416838124
5NEW2414935175
6CRO23131032104
7SYD24131132-24
8CBR23131032-119

Every team's best and worst case finishing position

Penrith Panthers

Confirmed finish: 1st

Brisbane Broncos

Confirmed finish: 2nd

Melbourne Storm

Confirmed finish: 3rd

New Zealand Warriors

Confirmed finish: 4th

Newcastle Knights

Confirmed finish: 5th

Cronulla Sharks

Best case finish: 6th
Worst case finish: 7th

Sydney Roosters

Best case finish: 7th
Worst case finish: 8th

Canberra Raiders

Best case finish: 6th
Worst case finish: 8th

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Confirmed finish: 9th

Parramatta Eels

Confirmed finish: 10th

North Queensland Cowboys

Confirmed finish: 11th

Manly Sea Eagles

Confirmed finish: 12th

The Dolphins

Best case finish: 13th
Worst case finish: 14th

Gold Coast Titans

Best case finish: 13th
Worst case finish: 14th

Canterbury Bulldogs

Confirmed finish: 15th

St George Illawarra Dragons

Confirmed finish: 16th

Wests Tigers

Confirmed finish: 17th

As it stands after the Panthers and Cowboys game, the Week 1 finals fixtures will be:

Qualifying final 1: Penrith Panthers vs New Zealand Warriors at BlueBet Stadium
Qualifying final 2: Brisbane Broncos vs Melbourne Storm at Suncorp Stadium
Elimination final 1: Newcastle Knights vs Canberra Raiders at McDonald Jones Stadium
Elimination final 2: Cronulla Sharks vs Sydney Roosters at PointsBet Stadium