The final weekend of the NRL season is underway, and the race for the final spots in the top eight is on.

Zero Tackle will update this article throughout the course of the weekend with updates after each game on the final ladder, the status of each team and who is playing in the finals.

To check how things stood before Round 27 and what your team needed to do, as well as how every game could impact the ladder, click here.

Below is the status of each game and what it means for the final ladder. Scroll to the end of the article for the live ladder, and every team's best and worst case finishing position.

Storm WON BY 10 POINTS Suncorp Stadium BRI 22 FT 32 MEL MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Melbourne's victory in the opening game of Round 27 means the Broncos have not yet won the minor premiership and will instead need the Penrith Panthers to lose on Saturday afternoon.

The Broncos, nonetheless, are guaranteed a home qualifying final, while the Storm will travel. Who they play is also yet to be determined though given they could also finish either third or fourth pending on the Warriors' result against the Dolphins on Saturday.

This game doesn't mean a lot to either side. The Sea Eagles are locked into 12th spot on the table, while the Tigers would need an enormous victory to have any hope of avoiding the wooden spoon.

Even then, they would need the St George Illawarra Dragons to crumble on Saturday against the Newcastle Knights. The current for and against bridge if 69 points.

The biggest game of the round potentially. The loser of this one is out and won't be able to play finals, no matter what happens over the course of the weekend.

The Rabbitohs make the finals if they win, while the Roosters would need one of the Cowboys or Raiders to lose their games if they win to make the top eight.

Saturday's first game pits an understrength Warriors side against the Dolphins. The Warriors can still finish either third or fourth, but won't know which they'd prefer until the Panthers play later in the evening. Regardless, they will be on the road in Week 1 of the finals.

The Dolphins can escape the bottom four if they put up a better result than the Titans.

With the Storm knocking the Broncos over on Thursday, it means what is now likely to be a full strength Penrith side only need a win to take the minor premiership.

The Cowboys, on the other hand, need a win and either the Raiders to lose, or the Roosters to win over South Sydney. They will know if the second of those results has worked in their favour by the time they run onto the field.

The Dragons will only need to avoid a big loss to ensure they don't pick up the wooden spoon, and even then, it would require the Tigers to win by a big margin.

The Knights, on the other hand, have a home qualifying final locked in. A win guarantees fifth spot, and a loss here guarantees sixth spot. Who out of the sides in the mix to finish seventh and eighth they'd rather play is anyone's guess.

This is the second game in Round 27 without anything at all riding on it. The Titans only need to match the Dolphins to avoid a trip into the bottom four, while the Bulldogs can't move from 15th spot on the table.

The season could come down to this for the Raiders, who at one stage were battling for a top four spot. A win ensures they make the finals, but if they lose, and both the Cowboys and Roosters win, they will finish outside of the top eight given their for and against is so terrible.

The Sharks could also miss the finals, but need enormous for and against turnarounds in the same games as Canberra to miss.

The winner of this game hosts the other elimination final alongside the Knights, so there is plenty on the line in the final game of the season.

After the Broncos and Storm's game on Thursday, the ladder reads:

P W L PTS +/- 1 BRI 24 18 6 42 214 2 PEN 23 17 6 40 301 3 MEL 24 16 8 38 168 4 NZW 23 16 7 38 148 5 NEW 23 13 9 33 155 6 CRO 23 13 10 32 104 7 CBR 23 13 10 32 -119 8 SOU 23 12 11 30 73

Every team's best and worst case finishing position

Brisbane Broncos

Best case finish: 1st

Worst case finish: 2nd

Penrith Panthers

Best case finish: 1st

Worst case finish: 2nd

New Zealand Warriors

Best case finish: 3rd

Worst case finish: 4th

Melbourne Storm

Best case finish: 3rd

Worst case finish: 4th

Newcastle Knights

Best case finish: 5th

Worst case finish: 6th

Cronulla Sharks

Best case finish: 5th

Worst case finish: 9th

Canberra Raiders

Best case finish: 5th

Worst case finish: 9th

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Best case finish: 7th

Worst case finish: 10th

North Queensland Cowboys

Best case finish: 7th

Worst case finish: 10th

Parramatta Eels

Best case finish: 10th

Worst case finish: 11th

Sydney Roosters

Best case finish: 7th

Worst case finish: 11th

Manly Sea Eagles

Confirmed finish: 12th

Gold Coast Titans

Best case finish: 13th

Worst case finish: 14th

The Dolphins

Best case finish: 13th

Worst case finish: 14th

Canterbury Bulldogs

Confirmed finish: 15th

St George Illawarra Dragons

Best case finish: 16th

Worst case finish: 17th

Wests Tigers

Best case finish: 16th

Worst case finish: 17th

As it stands after the Broncos and Storm on Thursday evening, the Week 1 finals fixtures will be:

Qualifying final 1: Brisbane Broncos vs New Zealand Warriors at Suncorp Stadium

Qualifying final 2: Penrith Panthers vs Melbourne Storm at BlueBet Stadium

Elimination final 1: Newcastle Knights vs South Sydney Rabbitohs at McDonald Jones Stadium

Elimination final 2: Cronulla Sharks vs Canberra Raiders at PointsBet Stadium