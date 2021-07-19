With the Sharks notifying prop Aaron Woods that he wouldn't be offered a contract at Endeavour Field past the 2021 season, the 30-year-old is on the hunt for a new jersey to wear in 2022.

According to The Daily Telegraph's Phil Rothfield, a move from Shark Park might come sooner than expected, with teams looking at picking up the veteran before this season's finals series.

“I heard that Manly and Melbourne Storm were keen on signing him for the rest of the year.” Rothfield told Sky Sports Radio’s Big Sports Breakfast.

Although not yet confirming with the Storm, Rothfield believes it is a match made in heaven for the two, with Woods yet to win a premiership in his illustrious career to date and the Storm requiring depth and experience in the prop positions come finals.

“Woodsy has never won a premiership and I haven’t confirmed it with the Melbourne Storm but imagine the chance to go and finish the season with the Storm and put a ring on your finger at the end of the year," Rothfield added.

AARON WOODS

Prop Sharks 2021 SEASON AVG 120.2

All Run Metres 0.2

Tries 0.7

Tackle Breaks

Rothfield's comments come a couple of days after Nine's Wide World of Sports reported that Parramatta and Manly were fighting for Woods' signature before seasons end.

Woods was said to be considering the pair due to their positions heading into a deep finals campaign.

Aaron Woods' career speaks for itself, making 226 appearances along with 17 tries over the course of 12 seasons.