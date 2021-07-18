Parramatta have reportedly entered the race for out-of-favour Broncos playmaker Anthony Milford, per Fox Sports' James Hooper.

According to Hooper's report, the Eels see Milford as an ideal acquisition on the eve of finals, with the two-time Queensland representative potentially being utilised as a bench utility for Parramatta.

Milford's time at Red Hill is set to expire at season's end, however an immediate deal with the Eels now looks to be gaining momentum.

Reports broke earlier this week of the 27-year-old having signed on with an NRL club from 2022, with any rumoured link up with the Super League being brought to a halt.

The Rabbitohs and Titans were understood to be the two clubs chasing Milford's signature, with the Eels now in consideration.

A move to the blue and gold No.14 jumper could be the spark both parties are after, with Milford failing to land minutes at NRL level with the Broncos, while the Eels look for a more consistent run of form heading into the post-season.

According to Hooper, Parramatta have ramped up their interest in Milford across the past week, with club general manager of football Mark O’Neill the instigator in Parramatta's inquiry into the Samoan international.

NRL clubs have until August 1 to finalise their roster for the remainder of the 2021 season, with a deal now needed to be agreed upon between the Eels, Broncos and Milford in the next fortnight.