Brisbane Broncos outcast Anthony Milford is understood to have secured his services to the NRL past 2021.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Milford has reportedly agreed to a deal with an unnamed club, turning down offers from the Super League.

The Broncos five-eighth has been on the outer at Red Hill this season, with the club revealing a contract won't be renewed for 2022.

That announcement placed Milford's future in the league in doubt, with a number of potential suitors also going cold on the Samoan international.

Now, the 27-year-old is tipped to stay down under and add a 10th campaign to his career.

The Rabbitohs have been the latest club linked to Milford's services, with the imminent departure of Adam Reynolds to the Broncos at season's end opening up a large void for the Bunnies.

Souths are understood to be battling a tight amount of salary space, with Milford's expected asking price and experience an opportune investment for the Redfern club.

ANTHONY MILFORD

Halfback Broncos 2021 SEASON AVG 0.4

Try Assists 322.2

Kick Metres 0.2

LB Assists

The future of Benji Marshall also currently remains a mystery, with the NRL great unlikely to continue past this season.

Milford has played 189 games in the NRL across stints with the Raiders and Broncos, and has represented Queensland on two occasions.

The Broncos five-eighth has played just the nine matches in 2021, with his last appearance coming in Round 12.