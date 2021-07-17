Although it is known that Anthony Milford won't be a Bronco next season, his future home is still up in the air.

According to the 27-year-old's management, the Queenslander will play in the NRL next season, with reports stating that a move to the English Super League is not on the cards.

However, if the beleaguered Bronco is to remain in the southern hemisphere next season, he will almost certainly do so on a substantially smaller wage, as it appears highly unlikely that any club will be offering the Samoan international $1 million a season.

Despite the aforementioned ambiguity surrounding Milford's future, a report from Andrew Jackson from The Daily Telegraph has stated that the two-time Origin representative appears likely to be wearing a South Sydney or Gold Coast jersey in 2022.

Having previously worked with incoming Bunnies coach Jason Demetriou whilst in Brisbane, Jackson believes that Souths are the frontrunners for Milford's signature.

With Adam Reynolds already committed to the Broncos for next season and Benji Marshall aged 36, Jackson stated that South Sydney have an obvious opening in the halves.

Despite previously baulking at Milford's $600K per annum asking price, the Telegraph scribe is of the view that the Titans could be set to change their mind.

As the expensive Ash Taylor is set to be cleared from the Parkwood based club's books at the end of the year, Milford could be seen as a relatively quick fix for head coach Justin Holbrook.

Irrespective of the scribe's stance, no official calls have been made.