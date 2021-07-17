With the chess pieces moving rapidly at Red Hill, Brisbane Broncos coach has made a signing that is dear to his heart.

According to Fox Sports, the first-year coach and club legend has signed his son Billy from the West Tigers.

Billy - a current member of the Wests Tigers - will depart the Sydney-based club and join his father at the Broncos next season.

Seen as a versatile option for Brisbane's reinvigorated squad for next season, the 11-game name has proven his ability to fill either the hooker role or a spot in the halves.

After making his return from an ACL injury suffered during last season, the 27-year-old has not made an appearance for Michael Maguire's side since Round 14 when the Tigers took on the Eels.

Despite his relative inexperience at the level, Billy Walters signing to the club that his father and uncles made their names at will be seen as a shot in the arm for the club.

Walters will join not only his father next season but fellow incomers Adam Reynolds and Kurt Capewell next season.