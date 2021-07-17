With the current state of health in New South Wales forcing the state's NRL teams north of the border, ARLC chairman Peter V'landys stated that the Grand Final could follow suit.

As the aforesaid clubs are currently in hubs and every Round 18 and 19 clash is fixtured to take place within Queensland's boundaries, V'landys was forced to concede that if the current Covid situation in his home state failed to stabilize, then the season decider could take place at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium.

“Suncorp has to be a consideration for the grand final, absolutely,” V‘landys told The Courier Mail.

“A lot will depend on what the NSW government table and whether the game will be allowed to return to NSW."

V'landys claimed that although ambiguity was reigning, the NRL may be forced into following the AFL's lead from 2020 in signing a deal with the Sunshine state's government to host their Grand Final.

“We are in the great unknown, we simply don‘t know how long the pandemic goes for and its impact on rugby league," he said.

“The Queensland government has been our saviour. They have given us great assistance and the Premier [Annastacia Palaszczuk] has been fantastic in our negotiations.

“Anything is possible at the moment, including a Suncorp grand final.”

As of yet, no official announcement has been made.