The Brisbane Broncos NRLW have announced the extension of a New Zealand international for an extra season.

Already contracted until the end of the 2025 season, Brianna Clark has signed a one-year extension that will see her remain at Red Hill until the conclusion of the 2026 NRLW season.

Born in Brisbane and raised in Sarina, Clark, 29 recently featured in the Pacific Championships squad for the New Zealand Kiwi Ferns and was a part of their squad last year when they upset the Australian Jillaroos in the Final.

Moving to the Broncos in 2022 following stints with the Gold Coast Titans NRLW and New Zealand Warriors NRLW, Clark has managed 17 matches for the club and will be looking to play a key role next season as they look to return to the Grand Final after signing 2023 Dally M medalist Tamika Upton.

“I'm so honoured to extend with the club, this jersey brings a lot of pride to me - it's always been a dream come true being a Brisbane Bronco," Clark said.

“Being trusted to wear this jersey and continue working to hold onto that dream is a blessing and something I'll never take for granted.

“We have been building something special within the group the last couple of years, and every year gets a little bit more exciting. I'm so ready to be a part of it.”

Despite the next NRLW season being nearly seven months away, Clark has already returned to pre-season training ahead of the 2025 NRLW season and the Christmas break.

“First and foremost, Bri's commitment to the club to extend is testament to her character," Broncos NRLW coach Scott Prince added.

"She's an absolute pleasure to coach. The way she plays the game for our team is amazing.

“Bri is very aggressive for our forward pack which is one thing in particular that I certainly love about her.

“She's probably the fittest that I have ever seen her, and she's been adapting quite well for the game, always getting the job done for us.”