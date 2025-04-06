Gold Coast Titans coach Des Hasler has let fly against the NRL for their latest high tackle crackdown after his side's loss to the Dolphins.

The coach went to great lengths to explain he had no interest in blaming the crackdown for the loss, but after losing captain Tino Fa'asuamaleaui to a sin bin during the opening minute of the game, Hasler questioned whether fans were getting their money's worth by attending games with the new crackdown.

"In no way is this a whinge, so don't take this the wrong way. We were well beaten tonight," Hasler said during his post-match press conference.

"But there are a couple of things I want to say.

"The first ten minutes, and it's happened to Tino tonight, and I feel for any other side that it might happen to. People pay good money to come and see a game of footy.

"I just think with this playing at the head, I just think it interferes with the integrity of what the game is about.

"I don't think it warrants that [a sin bin]. Kristian [Dolphins coach Kristian Woolf], they had a win tonight, but he was probably feeling the same way when his player [Ray Stone] got sent off a bit earlier."

Hasler also took exception to Beau Fermor being penalised for a try-saving effort.

"The other one is the Beau Fermor tackle. That is a great play. That is a great rugby league play. To come from the other side of the field to get across there and come up with a try-saving tackle, and then get up and the referee says you've tapped him on the head," Hasler said on his star second-rower.

"Where is the intention?

"It's just a spoiling part of the game. It's not quite as bad as Magic Round two years ago, but I find it disappointing. I think it's an area that they [the NRL] have to look at. The intention."

There have been plenty of suggestions Fermor could be in the mix for a Queensland State of Origin jersey this year when Billy Slater picks his squad for Game 1, and Hasler said the crackdown could see that spectacle impacted as well.

"I could go a bit further and say that in a month's time, six week's time when another competition called starts called State of Origin, there are going to be a lot of people in the sin bin," Hasler said on the likely impacts during the State of Origin window.

The coach said the game is too reactive, but that he does not expect a fine for his comments.

"I don't get it. Obviously the pressure is coming from somewhere, but I think we are just too reactive at the time. I haven't been critical of anybody, I haven't been critical of referees, so I don't expect a $25,000 fine either," the veteran coach, who has previously been at the Manly Sea Eagles and Canterbury Bulldogs said.

Hasler said it wasn't the excuse for his side losing.

"I'm not going to use it as an excuse. We got through the ten minutes, but it's just uncalled for. It's not the first time, but it's a forceful game, but sometimes those things happen," Hasler said.

The 64-year-old then disputed comments that players simply have to 'lower their target' before cutting his press conference short.

"One comment earlier was they just have to lower their target. It's not as simple as just lowering your target, but it's spoiling the game.

"I say the fans because, at the end of the day, it's the fans who turn up, pay their money to see a game of football and I don't think they are getting a fair deal at the moment.

"I think I've said enough."

Fa'asuamaleaui has since been charged with a Grade 2 careless high tackle by the NRL's match review committee which will lead to a suspension if he either accepts the early guilty plea, or fights the charge and loses.

The Titans, who now have a 2-2 record from their first four games, clash with the St George Illawarra Dragons in Wollongong next Friday.