South Sydney star Benji Marshall is currently weighing up whether he will return to the field this season, per reports from The Daily Telegraph.

The 36-year-old former Kiwi captain is said to be waiting on a response from the NRL and the Queensland state government as to whether family members will be able to join players in their sunshine state hubs.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the minute, the Whakatane born playmaker is stranded in Sydney alongside his family awaiting said verdict.

Embed from Getty Images

Having crossed to Redfern from Concord Oval this season, the decorated star is set to once again become out-of-contract at the end of 2021, having only signed a single year deal with Souths.

SEE ALSO: Suncorp Stadium forecasted to host 2021 Grand Final

ADVERTISEMENT

The former Tiger has proved a handy addition for Wayne Bennett's men in 2021, especially in Round 7 when the creative Marshall wound back the clock with a brace and this sublime assist against the Titans.

Originally, Marshall, and the entirety of his family, were set to fly north, however, after the Paluszek led government made the decision to admit travelers on a 'case-by-case' basis, the veteran's plans were thwarted.

Marshall, who became the first New Zealander to make 300 NRL appearances earlier this year, had been granted extended leave from the club after his wife Zoe gave birth to the pair's second child last month.

Should an unfavourable announcement come through for the veteran, then league fans may have sadly seen the last of the talented half.

SEE ALSO: Gould officially set for Belmore return

According to Michael Carayannis and Fatima Kdouh of The Daily Telegraph, Marshall is not the only player stuck in a bind, as Dragons pair Daniel Alvaro and Zac Lomax were also set to jet out of Sydney on Saturday.

In addition to this, the pair of journalists also claimed that a plethora of NRL coaches remained wary that a fleet of players may decide to opt out of their hubs should their families be denied access.

Carayannis and Kdouh also stated that the NRL held the view that this impasse would be overcome shortly, with reports that players and their loved ones could be reunited as soon as next week.