St George Illawarra Dragons second rower Jaydn Su'a will face a suspension for his high shot which landed him in the sin bin during last night's abysmal loss to the Cronulla Sharks, while Jesse Ramien will get off with a fine.

Su'a was given his marching orders for the second week in a row after making high contact with a falling Dale Finucane.

WATCH: Su'A sin binned for high shot on Finucane

The Dragons, who had held the game to a scoreless shutout to that point, would concede ten points while Su'a was in the sin bin and never recover, eventually going down in a heavy 36 points to 12 defeat.

The NRL elected to slap Su'a with a Grade 2 careless high tackle charge, which will see him suspended for a week, or two if he fights it at the judiciary and loses.

Ramien, who was placed in the sin bin for a forceful high shot of his own during the closing stages of the game for a tackle on Jack Gosiewski, however, has escaped with a Grade 1 charge which will allow him to accept a fine of $1,000.

It had appeared the tackles were on parallel at worst, however, the NRL's match review committee didn't see it that way, determining Su'a tackle on Finucane - who miraculously stayed on the field without being sent for a HIA test - was the worse of the two.

Su'a will have until midday tomorrow to determine whether he will accept a one-match ban, or go to the judiciary to fight the charge.

One option for Su'a could be to fight for a downgrade, as Jackson Hastings unsuccessfully did during the week. A downgrade would allow Su'a to play next week with a fine.