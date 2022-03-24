SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 10: Jesse Ramien of the Sharks watches on during the round 14 NRL match between the Cronulla Sharks and the Wests Tigers at Southern Cross Group Stadium on June 10, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

St George Illawarra Dragons second rower Jaydn Su'a will face a suspension for his high shot which landed him in the sin bin during last night's abysmal loss to the Cronulla Sharks, while Jesse Ramien will get off with a fine.

Su'a was given his marching orders for the second week in a row after making high contact with a falling Dale Finucane.

WATCH: Su'A sin binned for high shot on Finucane

The Dragons, who had held the game to a scoreless shutout to that point, would concede ten points while Su'a was in the sin bin and never recover, eventually going down in a heavy 36 points to 12 defeat.

The NRL elected to slap Su'a with a Grade 2 careless high tackle charge, which will see him suspended for a week, or two if he fights it at the judiciary and loses.

Ramien, who was placed in the sin bin for a forceful high shot of his own during the closing stages of the game for a tackle on Jack Gosiewski, however, has escaped with a Grade 1 charge which will allow him to accept a fine of $1,000.

It had appeared the tackles were on parallel at worst, however, the NRL's match review committee didn't see it that way, determining Su'a tackle on Finucane - who miraculously stayed on the field without being sent for a HIA test - was the worse of the two.

Su'a will have until midday tomorrow to determine whether he will accept a one-match ban, or go to the judiciary to fight the charge.

One option for Su'a could be to fight for a downgrade, as Jackson Hastings unsuccessfully did during the week. A downgrade would allow Su'a to play next week with a fine.

Follow Zero Tackle on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for more of the latest rugby league news.
 