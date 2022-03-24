Jaydn Su'A is unlikely to be addressing a Christmas card to the Sutton brothers anytime soon after the St George Illawarra Dragons second rower found himself in the sin bin for the second week in a row in controversial circumstances.

After a tight opening to the Dragons' Round 3 contest against the Cronulla Sharks, Su'A found himself placed in the sin bin for a high shot on Dale Finucane in the 17th minute of the game.

Finucane seemed to fall into the tackle, with the contact from Su'A making marginal high contract on Finucane.

Su'A was sent to the sin bin by referee Gerard Sutton for the tackle, drawing the ire of Dragons fans and many neutral observers alike.

Here's a look at the Su'a shot, could he have avoided this one?

Making matters worse for the Dragons, the Sharks would run in two tries to nothing over the following ten minutes against 12 players, taking the score from 0-0 to 10-0.

It could have been three too, with Sione Katoa finding the sideline before he could get the ball over the line in the set directly following Su'A making his way from the ground.

It was the second trip to the sin bin in as many weeks for Su'A, who was last week given his marching orders by Chris Sutton for a controversial "late tackle" which appeared almost simultaneous with a pass at the line.

The Dragons similarly leaked points last week with 12 men on the park against the defending premiers, with the scoreline going from 6-6 to 20-6 while he was off the park.

The Dragons were trailing the Sharks 10 points to nil after half an hour at a rain-drenched WIN Stadium in Wollongong.