The State of Origin conversation has officially ignited following Monday's launch, with New South Wales coach Laurie Daley outlining a selection philosophy that leaves the door wide open — particularly for the game's next generation.

With the modern game evolving at speed, Daley hinted at a willingness to reward form and inject youth, placing rising stars firmly in the frame for a Blues jersey.

Among those is 21-year-old Ethan Strange, who has emerged as a genuine bolter for a potential debut this year. While still developing, Strange's recent performances have caught attention, and a possible combination on the left edge with Latrell Mitchell looms as a tantalising prospect.

“I think there is a great opportunity for that (debutants) to happen,” Daley said.

“The game has got a lot quicker. You're carrying six people on the bench, so it gives us a bit of flexibility to include some of those young, powerful guys with a bit of speed.”

“Ethan Strange is starting to play his best football, and I thought he was terrific against Melbourne the other night,” Daley said.

“He's someone we think is going to be a future Origin player. Hopefully he'll continue to play the way he is and put pressure on the incumbents.”

Selection intrigue doesn't stop there.

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The fullback position remains one of the biggest talking points, with incumbent Dylan Edwards and former captain James Tedesco locked in a form battle.

Tedesco, who was dropped in 2024 before being recalled due to an injury to Edwards, has started the season strongly — putting himself back in the conversation.

“Teddy was outstanding yesterday. Very rarely does he play poorly, and that's a good sign for the Roosters and a good sign for New South Wales because you want people to be on their toes and you want them to be in-form coming into Origin, and like I said to the players when we caught up earlier this year, it'll come down to whoever is playing the best," he said.

“That's the fairest way you can do it, and that's the way we will do it.”

Meanwhile, code-switching talent Mark Nawaqanitawase has also emerged as an option, with the former rugby union star impressing since his transition and looming as a potential replacement for Zac Lomax.

“He was in the squad earlier this year when we got together and had a chat about this year's series. He's been so impressive since he came across from rugby union,” Daley said.

“All options are on the table.”

With form, flexibility and fresh faces all part of the equation, Daley has made one thing clear — no jersey is safe, and every performance between now and team selection will count.