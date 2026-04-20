Matt Burton, the Canterbury Bulldogs five-eighth, has responded to the rumours regarding his future at the club.

The rumour mill has been running hot ever since Lachlan Galvin made the switch from the Wests Tigers midway through 2025.

Burton's name has since been thrown around in connection with a string of clubs like the Gold Coast Titans, North Queensland Cowboys, and, most recently, the Perth Bears, largely stemming from his inability to click with Galvin in the halves, compounded by the rise of teenage prospect Mitchell Woods, who many believe represents the club's long-term answer at halfback.

Despite the ongoing speculation, recent reports indicate Burton has entered extension talks with the Bulldogs and is open to staying on.

When asked about the situation, he kept things close to his chest in an interview with Fox Sports.

"At the moment I'm just playing my best footy for the Dogs and see what happens from there,” Burton said.

"But I'll leave it with my manager and the club to sort things out."

Not focusing on outside noise, Burton just wants to compete at the highest level for the Bulldogs and do what is necessary.

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"I don't read into it much," he stated.

"Obviously, I hear about it from people who read a lot into the media.

"(They) obviously see it as well, but I've got a job to do here at the Dogs, and that's play footy.”

The five-eighth responded to the possibility of being shifted into the centres to accommodate the young halves, Galvin and Woods.

"I'll just play anywhere for the team if they need,” he continued.

"We've obviously got the team first mentality here, so anywhere I get put, I just want to put my best foot forward for the team."

The Bulldogs head to Suncorp Stadium to play the Brisbane Broncos on Friday night.