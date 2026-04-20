The St George Illawarra Dragons have announced Dean Young as their interim coach for the remainder of the 2026 season after parting ways with Shane Flanagan.

This comes after a winless start in 2026 and an ongoing 11-game losing streak.

From Round 24 of the 2025 season, the club has not won a game in the regular season.

The club made their decision about Flanagan on Sunday, with the official announcement on Monday morning.

The Dragons statement on Flanagan's temporary replacement on Monday night read.

"The St George Illawarra Dragons can confirm Dean Young has been appointed head coach of the club's NRL side for at least the remainder of the 2026 season.

"Young, a current Dragons assistant coach, will lead the team with immediate effect while the club undertakes its process to appoint a permanent head coach."

Dragons Chief Executive Officer Tim Watsford said Young was the right person to guide the team through the immediate period.

Loading matchup…

“Dean understands this club better than most,” Watsford said.

“He has a deep connection to the Dragons and the respect of our players and staff.

“This appointment provides the football program with stability and leadership while the club undertakes a thorough process around its long-term coaching future.

“Our priority right now is to support Dean and the playing group as they restore consistency in our performance and ensure the standards of this club are upheld every day.”

Young also spoke on his election as interim coach.

"It's a privilege to lead this club,” Young said.

“This current group of players mean a lot to me. I want to support them through this transition.

“Our focus right now is staying connected as a team and being the best version of ourselves on Anzac Day.”

The Dragons will play their first game under Dean Young this Saturday against the Sydney Roosters.