Canberra Raiders centre Matthew Timoko has opened up about the mental burden of swirling contract discussions, speaking out after finally making his long-awaited return to the NRL.

While Timoko was stuck watching from the sidelines, nursing a foot injury picked up in the preseason and working his way back through the NSW Cup, rumours about his future ran wild.

With his deal set to expire at season's end, albeit with club options for 2027 and 2028, whispers linking the Kiwi international to both the Perth Bears and the Warriors grew louder by the week.

It was coach Ricky Stuart who eventually silenced the noise, confirming Timoko would remain in the nation's capital for at least another year.

By then, the damage had already been done.

Timoko revealed to The Canberra Times how uncomfortable it was for him.

"It just got blown out of proportion, from journalists and all that stuff," Timoko commented.

"As soon as I heard stuff coming out about myself, it was a hard one because I wasn't playing and couldn't back it up. Loading matchup…