Melbourne Storm hooker and lock Brandon Smith has reportedly been tabled a monster contract offer from the New Zealand Warriors.

Smith is off-contract at the Storm at the end of 2022 and like every other player in his position, was able to negotiate with other clubs from November 1.

Smith's manager Stan Martin told The Gold Coast Bulletin at the end of November 1 that the star had already received four offers, including from three Queensland clubs, being the Gold Coast Titans, North Queensland Cowboys and Dolphins, who will join the competition as the 17th team in 2023.

Smith's contract is one of the hardest-chased as free negotiation opens for more than 150 players.

It's understood the Warriors have missed out on Sydney Roosters star Joseph Manu, who will star in the Harbour city with the tri-colours, and that means the Warriors have big money to throw elsewhere.

According to The Daily Telegraph's Michael Carayannis, the Warriors are focusing their attention on the Storm star.

“Joey Manu, it looks like he’s going to reject the $1 million deal from the Warriors,” Carayannis said on SEN 1170 Breakfast.

“He’ll stay with the Roosters. That’s an absolutely huge boost considering what a superstar he is.

“Brandon Smith, I think he was probably the most in-demand player from November 1.

“He has already been tabled a $1 million deal from the Gold Coast Titans, and the New Zealand Warriors is another club that’s on the lookout as well.

“No big movement yet, but I think by the end of this week or early next week a few of the big dominoes will fall.”

It's understood the Storm are next to no chance of holding onto Smith, despite an offer totalling around $800,000 per season to remain in the Victorian capital.

Smith's agent Stan Martin has contacted all 16 clubs asking for best offers.