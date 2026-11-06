The Penrith Panthers have confirmed the return of Jett Cleary on a two-year contract from the start of 2027.

The younger brother of star halfback Nathan, it had been thought in some circles that the Panthers were holding off on the announcement of Jett's future in a bid to confirm both brother sat the same time.

That ultimately hasn't happened, with Jett signing on for the next two seasons.

“We're excited to have Jett return to the club,” Panthers general manager of rugby league Shane Elford said.

“He's a talented young halfback who came through our pathways, and it's been pleasing to see him continue his development and earn his NRL debut.

“He returns with valuable experience and a strong connection to Panthers. We look forward to seeing him build on that progress and take the next step in his career here.”

Jett, who debuted at NRL level for the Warriors at the tail end of 2026, had an excellent year in the NSW Cup and will push to partner Nathan in first-grade during 2027.

The Panthers are set to let Blaize Talagi go if he can find another deal, while Jack Cogger is the only other competition at the club given Jack Cole is departing to be part of the inaugural season at the Perth Bears.

While Jett's future is now confirmed, it's understood Nathan is in the final processes of negotiating his own future, turning his back on the PNG Chiefs and other rivals to stay at the foot of the mountains on a deal that could rise to be worth as much as $1.7 million per season.

It's believed Nathan's contract being signed will not stand in the way of Jett's progression, with the duo wanting to play together at the top level.

Nathan previously suggested he wouldn't move to the New Zealand Warriors if Jett was still there, not wanting to stand in his brother's way.

The Panthers, who are also set to confirm Isaah Yeo's contract extension imminently, are preparing for life without Ivan Cleary from the end of 2027 as he steps aside from the head coaching role, while Liam Martin is also another likely departure.