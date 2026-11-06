The Sydney Roosters have tabled an offer to England and NSW Blues forward Victor Radley to extend his stay beyond 2027.

He became a free agent in November and remained without a contract for 2028 and beyond.

The Roosters and Sam Walker struggled to agree on contract terms.

The halfback did not commit to the club, hoping for a $300,000 increase to the deal.

After Walker's request, the tri-colours withdrew their offer to their star and will now look to build their future without the 24-year-old.

According to Code Sports, the Roosters have tabled a four-year deal to Radley, which would keep the forward at the club until the end of 2031.

He would be 33 years old at the end of the four-year extension.

In 2025, Radley was almost sacked by the club after off-field drug text message allegations surfaced, in which he had conversations with former teammate Brandon Smith.

The messages surfaced as part of evidence in Smith's drug supply proceedings.

However, he was not charged by police and denied taking or receiving the illegal substances.

Ultimately, after considering Radley's lack of transparency and the club's stance on drugs, the Roosters fined the forward and suspended him for the first five matches of the 2026 season.

Almost a week ago, Radley revealed he was open to leaving the Roosters if it meant securing the best deal possible.

It seems that the Roosters have tabled a deal he can't refuse, as Radley will not explore his options with rival NRL clubs.

Since making his debut in 2017, Radley has played 181 games and been part of three premiership-winning sides in 2018, 2019 and this year.

He also made his State of Origin debut after rules were changed around Origin and international representation.

Radley had previously removed his status to play Origin after committing to England in 2022, where he has played in the 2022 and 2026 World Cup.

In 2026, he played in 20 matches, made 17 tackle breaks, and made 644 tackles at a 92.4% efficiency.

This move keeps experience at the club after losing several members of their premiership-winning side, including Walker, after the 2027 season.