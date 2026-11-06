Penrith Panthers superstar Nathan Cleary is set for a third surgery after having two operations in late September and early October.

Nathan Cleary ruptured his syndesmosis at the same time he sustained a broken fibula in the preliminary final against the Newcastle Knights in a hip drop tackle by Phoenix Crossland.

One of his bones pierced the skin, which led to Cleary needing to head to the hospital to have surgery the same day the injuries occurred.

In the first surgery on his left leg, Nathan suffered a broken fibula, along with a ruptured syndesmosis, which has caused his ankle to be pinned.

The halfback also suffered a "stress-related bone issue" in the qualifying final against the Sydney Roosters.

The second surgery focused on repairing Cleary's fifth metatarsal in his right foot.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, Cleary is preparing to have a third surgery, specifically tightrope surgery on the left ankle.

Tightrope surgery is needed to treat severe high ankle sprains.

Cleary, who hasn't put weight on his left foot, is set for surgery next week.

The surgery he will undergo uses a high-strength braided rope to connect the two bones at the ankle and provide stability.

If there are no complications from the tightrope surgery, Cleary could walk without needing a device to assist him in the next two weeks.

The club has confidence their halfback will be available for selection in round one next season.

The Panthers halfback has reportedly agreed to a two-year deal to remain at the club, with a player option for years three and four, which could see Cleary's extension conclude at the end of the 2031 season, at almost 34 years of age.

Cleary reportedly declined the PNG Chiefs' offer worth $8.4 million from 2028 to 2030, with his salary and third-party agreements.

The new Panthers extension sets Cleary to earn $1.7 million per season and keep him at the club when Peter Wallace becomes the Panthers coach in 2028.

Cleary had a massive 2026 campaign, winning the Dally M and the Wally Lewis Medal, leading the NSW Blues to a State of Origin series victory and the Panthers to a minor premiership.

PNG Chiefs will look at other halfback options and have begun pursuing Sam Walker.

The NRL's 19th team has interest in Broncos forward Ben Talty and Eels forward J'maine Hopgood.