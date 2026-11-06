Ahead of the semi-final against Samoa on Sunday, Bradman Best addressed the reason he felt "disrespected" by former Newcastle Knights recruitment boss Peter O'Sullivan.

Before the group match against Fiji, Best addressed his future and contract negotiations, firing a shot at O'Sullivan about his contract offers.

Best is off-contract at the end of 2027 and can speak to rival clubs.

The Kangaroos centre starred for the Knights in the finals and played a huge role in the club's massive finals campaign.

When he spoke to the media a fortnight ago, Best remained hopeful a better deal would be tabled, making it clear his heart lies in Newcastle.

“I know the person who was handling the contracts; a few people were upset, but now he's gone, so hopefully we can get something done there,” Best said.

When Best was asked two weeks later about the comments taking a subtle jab at O'Sullivan, Best offered a new mixed-bag response to The Sydney Morning Herald.

"I understand it's a business; he was trying to do the best thing for the club, and my manager is trying to do what's best for me. If I see him on the street, I'd shake his hand," he told the publication.

“But there's a way to go about things. In some way, shape or form, we felt a bit disrespected with how he went about things.

“We'd ring him, then he wouldn't answer. He'd tell us, ‘Can we catch up?', then we tried to catch up ... it probably went both ways, but like I said, I felt a bit disrespected.

“I wish him all the best now he's gone to the Broncs.”

This week, Best revealed he did not receive a new deal, which was around four years, $1 million per season.

“That hasn't been the case,” Best told News Corp.

“I don't know where that offer came from. I don't know who leaked it, but it's not the case.

“I never received the deal which has been put out, and I don't know how that figure has been put out.

“At the moment, it's just all talk.”

Best told SMH that if Australia played Samoa in Newcastle instead of New Zealand and Tonga, the 25-year-old would have been confident that talks would have accelerated with his current club.

“I want to sit down with Newcastle and discuss everything, my loyalties are with them, and I've got every reason to stay – my little brother Baxter has also just signed,” Best said.

“I'm a Newy junior, and I can see we're on the up.”

“If the [Australian] game was in Newcastle this week, I could have fast-tracked things and got the ball rolling.”

Best knows about the Eels interest in his services, and despite reports he is likely to leave Newcastle for Parramatta, he has not talked to the Sydney-based club.

He also spoke about his father-in-law, Jeff Fench, who is a huge passionate fan of the Eels.

“That was his dream and goal as a kid, and he loved Parra,” Best said of Fenech. “I haven't spoken to ‘Rylsey' [Parramatta coach Jason Ryles]. I've heard good thing about him, how he's a great and honest man and up front. Mitch Moses was in my ear earlier when he was in camp, telling me how he was a great coach.

“But I've made no decision as of yet. I've still got plenty of things to think about, and what's going to benefit me and my family.”

He is currently one of ten Knights off-contract as the club hope to keep a competitive roster around Dylan Brown and Kalyn Ponga.

James Schiller has been linked to a buy out with the Knights and head to the Eels, who are keen to bring in outside backs to their club.

Elijah Salesa-Leaumoana has been linked to the Gold Coast Titans and Jacob Saifiti is likely to sign an extension to remain in Newcastle, despite interest from rival clubs.