Leigh Leopards talent and Cronulla Sharks bound Owen Trout's absence during the Super League season has finally been explained.

Trout missed one month of this past Super League season.

His absence started on May 22 and finished on June 21, around rounds 12 to 15 in the season.

The Leopards declared at the time that his absence was for 'personal reasons'.

However, Trout served a one-month suspension from UK Anti-Doping.

The 27-year-old tested positive for tetrahydrocannabinol, known as THC, and revealed he consumed ‘gummies' and smoked cannabis joints ahead of the game where the Leopards faced Wakefield Trinity.

Leopards coach Adrian Lam said in early June that his return was on a 'week-to-week basis'.

"As a club, the general comment is we're making sure he's okay and that everything involved with him is at a level where we're coping. We're just looking after him. There's not really a timeframe (for his return); it's just on a week-to-week basis," the coach told the media.

"I don't want to say too much else about that; as a club we're supporting him through this process and making sure he's got everything he needs."

UKAD has confirmed they suspended the forward this year and released a statement on the matter on Thursday, UK time.

“On 20 March 2026, UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) collected a urine Sample from Mr Trout, In-Competition, at the Betfred Super League match between Wakefield Trinity and his then team, Leigh Leopards.

“Analysis of Mr Trout's Sample returned an Adverse Analytical Finding (AAF) for carboxy-THC, a Metabolite of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive compound found in cannabis.

“THC is prohibited In-Competition only and is listed as a cannabinoid at S8 of the 2026 World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Prohibited List. THC is also identified as a ‘Substance of Abuse'.

“Athletes who test positive for a Substance of Abuse may receive a reduced three-month ban, if they can prove that they ingested the substance Out-of-Competition and in a context unrelated to sport performance. This can be reduced further to a one-month ban if the Athlete completes an approved Substance of Abuse treatment programme.

“UKAD notified Mr Trout of the AAF and imposed a Provisional Suspension. Mr Trout admitted to consuming a cannabis gummy and smoking cannabis joints in the week leading up to the match on 20 March 2026. Mr Trout stated that he had since ceased all use of cannabis and was commencing a Substance of Abuse treatment programme.

“On 20 July 2026, UKAD formally charged Mr Trout with an ADRV pursuant to ADR Article 2.1 (presence of a Prohibited Substance or its Metabolites or Markers). Mr Trout admitted the charge and provided UKAD with satisfactory evidence of his completion of an approved Substance of Abuse treatment programme.

“Affording Mr Trout credit for the time spent provisionally suspended, Mr Trout's one-month ban is deemed to have commenced on 22 May 2026 (the date on which the Provisional Suspension was imposed) and expired on 21 June 2026, leaving Mr Trout free to compete in sport again.”

Cronulla announced on March 26 that they signed Owen Trout to a two-year deal.

The English forward will become the Sharks' first UK import in almost half a century, after Tommy Bishop and Cliff Watson.

The NRL-bound player took part in the 2025 Ashes series and was not selected for England in the 2026 Rugby League World Cup.

With 125 Super League matches at Leeds Rhinos, Huddersfield Giants and Leigh Leopards, which he joined in 2024, Trout brings experience as the club loses Cameron McInnes and Siosifa Talakai from the forward pack.

Despite the four-week suspension, Trout played 22 matches this season as the Leopards finished 5th and took part in the playoffs.

The Leopards lost to Wakefield in the semi-finals.

This season, Trout made 609 tackles out of 666 (91.4% efficiency), had 31 tackle busts, 21 offloads, and ran 62 metres per game.