New Zealand Warriors fullback Taine Tuaupiki confirms his future with a second contract extension in just nine months, until the end of the 2029 season.

Before the 2026 season, Tuaupiki signed a two-year extension in February to remain at the Warriors until the end of the 2028 season.

The club's breakout star was linked to activating a secret clause that would see him head to the Super League.

However, the club blocked his request in September.

Tuaupiki first arrived at the Warriors in late 2022 on a train-and-trial deal, and after proving himself, he earned his way into the squad, transforming himself from an outsider to a dependable contributor.

Tuaupiki has made the fullback his own and showcased his talents this season, particularly in the finals, despite being eliminated in the semi-final by the Newcastle Knights, who finished 7th, where he had 16 tackle busts in the game.

The Warriors general manager praised the 27-year-old fullback for his best season yet.

“Taine has come off a terrific season and proven yet again what an asset he is for the club,” Andrew McFadden said in the club statement.

“He's been a great success story after initially joining us on a train and trial deal four years ago.”

The fullback struggled to get consistent opportunities in the NRL, only playing 25 games in his first three seasons.

This season, he played 22 games out of the club's 26 matches, whilst next season he is expected to achieve the 50-game milestone.

Andrew Webster has expressed his excitement in having Tuaupiki in the long term and praised his fullback's efforts.

“Having Taine here for another three years is hugely exciting for us,” Webster said.

“He never stops competing and earned the right this year to play at NRL level consistently for the first time; his game came on so much as a result.

“We have the greatest admiration for him not only as a quality player but also as a wonderful example of someone who is always team-first.”

This season, Tuaupiki ranked highly in multiple categories.

In 2026, Tuaupiki ran 3798 metres, averaged 172 per game, had 124 tackle busts (8th-best in NRL), had 17 line breaks, scored seven tries and kicked 31 goals at 84%.

He also won Dally M Tackle of the Year after a try-saving tackle on Manly Sea Eagles winger Jason Saab.

This extension is about a player built on effort, earning every minute behind the scenes, and he has since become a dependable squad member and the club's fullback for the next three years.