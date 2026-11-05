The PNG Chiefs were prepared to make Nathan Cleary one of the highest-paid players in rugby league history, as the exact figures behind their unsuccessful pursuit of the Penrith Panthers superstar have now been revealed.

The inaugural PNG franchise had been plotting a move for the four-time premiership winner for the past five months, eagerly anticipating the chance to negotiate with the halfback once he became available on the open market.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the proposed offer was understood to be worth $6 million tax-free across three seasons, with Cleary potentially earning $2 million per year through his playing contract alone.

However, the Chiefs were also prepared to include third-party agreements that could have pushed his annual earnings to approximately $2.4 million.

That would have seen the 28-year-old pocket a staggering $8.4 million across the three-year period if his playing salary and endorsement agreements were combined.

The figures would have comfortably surpassed the reported package offered to Jarome Luai, who is understood to be earning $3.6 million across his three-year playing contract, alongside a further $3 million in third-party agreements.

Despite the extraordinary financial incentive, Cleary has remained determined to continue his career at Penrith.

The star halfback is instead set to accept a new two-year agreement with the Panthers.

His proposed deal is estimated at around $1.7 million per season before tax, representing a significant financial sacrifice compared to the Chiefs' offer.

Cleary's decision is understood to be driven by loyalty to the Panthers, with the halfback keen to stay at the club beyond the coaching tenure of his father, Ivan Cleary.

The Panthers coach will finish up in his role at the end of 2027.

Having already established himself as one of the greatest players of his generation at the foot of the mountains, Cleary is now poised to continue that legacy rather than take up the opportunity to become the face of the Chiefs' inaugural campaign.

The PNG franchise will now look elsewhere as it continues building its roster ahead of its entry into the NRL, with Cleary's decision a significant setback in its pursuit of an established superstar.