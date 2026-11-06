The Canberra Raiders have confirmed they have signed Melbourne Storm forward Josiah Pahulu to a one-year deal for the 2027 season.

Pahulu was in the final year of his deal with the Storm; however, the club wanted to buy out the forward as soon as possible.

According to ESPN in October, Pahulu wanted to make the move to Canberra to play more first grade.

The New Zealand-born forward joined the Titans in 2023, working his way through the pathways, playing for the Burleigh Bears before playing 22 first-grade games for the club.

The front rower left the Gold Coast Titans during the 2025 season to head to Melbourne, months after a contract dispute that left Pahulu furious at the time.

He has only played one game for the Storm since leaving the Gold Coast.

Chris Hutchison, the Raiders NRL Recruitment Manager, believes Pahulu will be a great addition to the club.

“Josiah is an explosive young forward, and we're excited to see what he can bring to the Canberra Raiders,” Hutchison said in the club's statement.

“He's a big, mobile front-rower who has shown plenty of ability so far in his early career. We have a strong crop of young forwards here at the Raiders, and Josiah will only add to that.”

Melbourne Storm released a statement confirming Pahulu's departure.

"Melbourne Storm has confirmed the departure of prop Josiah Pahulu, who has joined the Canberra Raiders with immediate effect," the club said.

"Melbourne Storm thanks Josiah for his contribution to the purple jersey and wishes him all the best for the next chapter of his career in Canberra."

The 2024 Titans Rookie of the Year has struggled to be a mainstay in first grade after having a promising 2024 season with the Queensland-based club.

Pahulu joined the Storm in 2025 and played 16 NSW Cup games this past season.

The Raiders have also signed Lipoi Hopoi from the Bulldogs and Jaiyden Hunt from the Brisbane Broncos, as the club lost Corey Horsburgh and Morgan Smithies to the Perth Bears and Josh Papalii to retirement.

Reports surfaced in October that the Storm would pay almost half of Pahulu's salary for the 2027 season.