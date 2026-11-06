England is currently facing a financial dispute that could make their status as a rugby league Test nation in doubt.

England's rugby league authorities are embroiled in a financial standoff with the International Rugby League, which could put the nation's standing as a Test-playing side in jeopardy.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the Rugby Football League, which runs the sport in England, is understood to owe $800,000 stemming from the 2022 World Cup, the most recent edition staged on English soil.

Ian Nolan, who took over as the RFL's chief executive in October, is due to hold emergency talks this weekend with International Rugby League chairman Troy Grant.

At issue is an unpaid rights fee.

Part of it has been settled, but the two sides now disagree over the amount still owing, after the RFL abruptly halted its repayments.

Should the financial dispute continue, England's official status could be withdrawn.

England had a disappointing World Cup showing, with both the men's and women's sides failing to reach the top four to advance to the semi-finals this weekend.

The last major nation to compete without formal Test recognition was Tonga, who faced Australia in 2019 as a Tongan Invitational XIII because of boardroom conflict.

The game's financial situation in England has raised doubts about the sport.

International Rugby League says it wants a favourable resolution and is keen to build the game across the Northern Hemisphere.

Meanwhile, the first International Rugby League Hall of Legends is close to being finalised.

A global panel of judges has drawn up a shortlist of players, who are now in the last round of voting.

The votes are split into three groups, with 10 pre-1954, 24 post-1954, and six women to be inducted

“I believe the international game has for too long failed to recognise the contribution players have made specifically to the game on a global scale,” said International Rugby League chairman Troy Grant in September.

“They are rightly honoured in Hall of Fames and Immortal processes, which include club and other representative contributions.

“This is solely for their international performance and extraordinary contributions.

“Inductees will be announced in the week of the World Cup finals along with this year's Golden Boot winners from 2026 international matches.”

The NRL and Super League were expected to finalise a deal ahead of the World Cup.

However, the NRL paused talks and will revisit the possibility next year for 2028.