The PNG Chiefs have identified Sam Walker as their next halfback target for their inaugural NRL campaign, with his management confirming mutual interest between the two parties.

Walker is set to depart the Sydney Roosters at the end of the 2027 season, but he could potentially secure an earlier release if an agreement can be reached between all parties.

However, with the Chiefs not entering the competition until 2028, any move to the new franchise would be for their inaugural season, with another NRL club needing to front up the money.

The Chiefs have been forced to explore other options after missing out on Penrith Panthers superstar Nathan Cleary.

The Panthers halfback rejected an eye-watering $8.4 million package, including his playing contract and third-party agreements.

Walker has emerged as a potential Plan B, with PNG Chiefs coach Willie Peters confirming the club would be interested in securing the services of the Roosters No.7.

“Yes, he is someone we would look at,” Peters told The Daily Telegraph on Friday after missing out on Cleary.

“If Sam is keen and sees us as a club he wants to play for, and he believes the players around him can help his game and the staff can help his game, I would certainly like Sam Walker as a player, that's for sure.

“But I have always said that we're looking at players who want to come over and play in PNG for the right reasons.

“We want players that want to be here, that are coming over and see the vision of what we (PNG's football staff) see at the moment.

“We want to put a strong team together, and the halfback is the key role; there's no doubt about that.

“We want to make sure we get the right halfback.

“We are putting together a good squad which I believe is going to be really competitive in that first year, so whoever comes and plays halfback will be in a competitive team.

“I have watched Sam closely from his debut game, and he is certainly a very good player.”

Walker's management has also acknowledged the Chiefs as a potential destination, although no decision has been made on his playing future beyond his current commitment to the Roosters.

Manager Clinton Schifcofske confirmed the interest to The Daily Telegraph, with the Australian international currently focused on the upcoming Rugby League World Cup.

“Yes, PNG is an option,” Schifcofske told the publication.

“Sam hasn't made a decision on what he wants to do.

“That (playing for the Chiefs) would be for 2028, too; obviously, he wouldn't be able to go to PNG next year unless he was at the PNG Hunters.

“He's got one more year on his contract.

“Sam is focused on the World Cup with Australia, and then he needs to see what the future holds for him."

Walker has not appeared for the Kangaroos since the news broke on his shock Roosters contract collapse.

He is currently behind Tom Dearden, Cameron Munster and Ethan Strange in the halves lineup for this Sunday's do-or-die clash against Samoa.