The PNG Chiefs have added J'maine Hopgood and Ben Talty to their shopping list as they raid the open market for the 2028 NRL season.

The Chiefs, to this point have only locked up two forwards for their first season, being Englishman Matty Lees, and Sydney Roosters - now St George Illawarra Dragons - utility Connor Watson.

They have however been busy in the backline, locking up five players prior to November 1, led by five-eighth Jarome Luai, wingers Brian To'o and Alex Johnston, and returning rugby union duo Zac Lomax and Joseph Manu.

That, however, has put a significant dent in their salary cap, and they are about to land another with Hudson Young to take up another million dollars in space.

With the club also set to make a play for Sam Walker, AJ Brimson a likely addition, and still needing a dummy half, they will need to find some cut back areas around their engine room.

News Corp are reporting that both Hopgood and Talty are on the radar, with the Parramatta forward an Origin-experienced player, but only putting together one full season in the last three.

He managed just two games in 2026, and will return to the Eels at the start of this year looking to stamp his position back in the club's middle third.

The forward will likely become a target for the Chiefs and other clubs though now that November 1 has passed, with his work rate and performances making him among the better NRL forwards in 2025.

Talty, meanwhile, has been on the fringes of the Brisbane Broncos side and would come as a solid option for the Chiefs without breaking the bank.

The forward, who was part of the English squad for the Rugby League World Cup, has been impressive since moving to Red Hill from the North Sydney Bears in the middle of 2025.

Zero Tackle understands he is open to the move, although will wait to see what Brisbane offer him before making any definitive call on his future.