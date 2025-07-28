Jett Cleary, the younger brother of Nathan Cleary and the son of Penrith Panthers coach Ivan Cleary, has reportedly landed a contract upgrade which could potentially see him make his NRL debut later this season.

Transitioning from the Jersey Flegg Cup to the NSW Cup over the past month, Cleary arguably had his best performance in reserve-grade over the weekend, showing glimpses of brilliance.

In 80 minutes, the 20-year-old crossed for a double, had two try assists, three line-break assists, 166 running metres and eight tackle busts.

Fresh off that stellar showing, Cleary has now been upgraded to the New Zealand Warriors Top 30 squad for the remainder of the season and could potentially make his debut later this year, according to The Western Weekender.

This comes after he started the season on a train-and-trial contract and was originally meant to progress to the Top 30 roster for the 2027 season - he is on the club's development list for next season.

"Obviously, there's Nathan and Dad that got their own thing going in Penrith," Cleary said, speaking with 1News in March about joining the Warriors.

"I could've easily stayed there and rode what they're doing now because they are pretty successful, but I thought this was a good opportunity to step out of the limelight a bit and do it my own way and try succeed on my own."