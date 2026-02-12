New Zealand Warriors centre Rocco Berry is positive that young gun half, Jett Cleary, will make his NRL debut in the upcoming season and start to pave his own path in becoming a dominant NRL player.

Jett, the younger brother of Penrith Panthers halfback Nathan, has been the topic of discussion for quite some time about when he will enter the top grade.

He has impressed in stints in NSW Cup last year, including a performance where he scored two tries and laid on two try assists in a 68-6 win against the Rabbitohs.

His 13 NSW Cup appearances made the youngster instrumental for the Warriors, going on to win the NSW Cup Grand Final, defeating St George Illawarra Dragons, and being the first side out of New South Wales to win the title.

With Luke Metcalf expected to be out recovering from an ACL injury until Round 6, the door is wide open for Cleary to swoop in and make a statement.

However, with a plethora of halves depth at the Auckland-based club, including Tanah Boyd and Te Maire Martin, Cleary may have to bide his time in NSW Cup before getting his opportunity.

When speaking with Zero Tackle, Berry was impressed with the youngster's progression, saying Jett comes from a strong line of pedigree, which includes big brother Nathan and also Warriors player-turned coach, Ivan Cleary.

"Yeah I'm sure that will be his goal (to debut), I think if he applies his trade in New South Wales (NSW Cup) and get some game time there," Berry told Zero Tackle.

"We've got a lot of halves there too, but he's talented and comes from great stock. He's been looking good and I'm sure he'll have a goal as a debut this season."

When asked whether he will be given his shot for selection in Round 1, Berry thinks head coach Andrew Webster may opt for an experienced approach with Martin or Boyd.

"Not idea to be honest, there's Tanah and Te Maire there, there's a lot of experience there. So I'm not too sure, but it'll be cool to see him get a debut if he gets one."

The Warriors will welcome back Metcalf along with co-captain Mitch Barnett from ACL surgery in Round 2, in what is a huge boost for the New Zealand-outfit to start their campaign.

The two returns are crucial for their premiership credentials, with Barnett reconnecting with his co-captain James Fisher-Harris in the forward pack to bring added aggression into the middle.

"Yeah it's huge, obviously Barney and Met are pretty key players in our squad, especially Barney in the middle as one of our captains, him and Fish," Berry added.

"They'll be huge for those young forwards."

With the Warriors selling out crowds consistently during 2025, there's a real sense of hype being generated around New Zealand, along with building a powerful 2026 NRLW roster, the country is getting behind the Warriors to compete strongly this year amongst al