The New Zealand Warriors have reportedly made a major signing coup, poaching Jett Cleary from the Penrith Panthers.

Jett, the son of Ivan Cleary and younger brother of Nathan Cleary, was expected to remain at Penrith but has decided against it, aiming to forge his own rugby league path.

Currently playing in the SG Ball Cup with the Panthers, the decision to move away from the Panthers comes after the team has no shortage of halves, with Brad Schneider, Jack Cole and Daine Laurie ahead of him in the pecking order.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Cleary has agreed to a multi-year contract with the New Zealand Warriors, with the club expected to announce his arrival on Wednesday.

The move to the Warriors will see him learn from the likes of Shaun Johnson, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, head coach Andrew Webster and assistant coach Stacey Jones.

His arrival will also make him the second Panthers playmaker to leave for the Warriors in the past 12 months after they recruited Luke Hanson at the backend of last season.

An Asquith Magpies junior, Hanson came through the Panthers pathways system beginning in 2020 and previously found himself playing for the club in the Harold Matthews Cup, SG Ball Cup and Jersey Flegg Cup.