The Penrith Panthers have reportedly lost another youngster; this time, it is Luke Hanson, a five-eighth in their Jersey Flegg team

Primarily a playmaker in the five-eighth role, Hanson has reportedly been poached by the New Zealand Warriors in a big massive blow, per The League Scene. While either club has not yet confirmed the reports, Hanson has not featured in the club's team list for the past two weeks since the reports emerged.

His reported departure will make him the next Panthers halves playmaker to leave the club after Sean O'Sullivan and Isaiya Katoa both joined the Dolphins at the beginning of the season, and Jack Cogger will leave at the end of the season to take up a three-year contract with the Newcastle Knights.

Due to the Penrith Panthers being so successful in their junior ranks and in the NRL, there has been a continued trend of other clubs poaching their youngsters in favour of new opportunities and extended minutes.

Although Hanson has mainly appeared in the five-eighth role when playing in the Jersey Flegg Cup, he can easily fit anywhere into the back and has previously appeared in previous games as a fullback.

An Asquith Magpies junior, Hanson has come through the Panthers pathways system since 2020 and has found himself playing for the club in the Harold Matthews Cup, SG Ball Cup and Jersey Flegg Cup.

He will be hoping the move across the ditch to the New Zealand Warriors will open up his opportunities, so he can receive more game time, whether in the Jersey Flegg Cup, NSW Cup or at first-grade level. The move to the Warriors would also see him learn of the likes of Shaun Johnson, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, head coach Andrew Webster and assistant Stacey Jones.

Penrith have lost exciting young utility Luke Hanson to the Warriors. An exciting prospect that can play anywhere in the backs. As a close friend of the team - we wish him well! — The League Scene (@LeagueScenePod) July 31, 2023