The New Zealand Warriors will welcome a rare halves selection headache during the 2026 NRL season as they weigh up their options for the number six and seven jerseys.

Although the Auckland-based club has seen several gifted playmakers don the Warriors jersey over the years – of more recent times Shaun Johnson springs to mind – consistent depth in these pivotal positions has often eluded them, leaving the coaching staff at times with limited options when injury has struck.

But in an unusual twist, the Warriors will enter the upcoming season with seven halves options on their books giving head coach Andrew Webster plenty to ponder.

The recently extended Luke Metcalf should all be but a shoo-in for the number seven jersey. However, the 26-year-old is not expected to return to the field until Round 6, leaving the pressing question: Who will partner in the halves when the Warriors open their 2026 campaign?

Tanah Boyd paired up with Chanel Harris-Tavita in the halves in nine out of ten matches following Metcalf's season-ending injury in Round 18, and it's difficult to see Webster move past that combo, considering his reluctance to switch things up at the back end of this season.

However, while many may argue that Boyd and Harris-Tavita provided some stability in Metcalf's absence, it would also be fair to say they didn't exactly set the Warriors attack on fire.

Webster, for that reason, could well be tempted to shake up the halves combination and experiment with new options that could reignite the brand of footy that saw the Warriors maintain a Top Four spot for much of 2025.

So, what are the Warriors other halves options?

Te Maire Martin

No doubt Te Maire Martin will be one of the first players Andrew Webster considers when naming his halves for the beginning of 2026.

The seasoned campaigner has time and again proven to be a reliable option in the playmaker's role, especially when the squad has been stretched with injury.

His ability to slot seamlessly into five-eighth, halfback, fullback or hooker, has made him a valuable asset to the club's spine.

Martin's game management is sharp which was on full display during the unforgettable Magic Round clash in 2024, where he orchestrated a famous upset victory against the back then reigning premiers, the Penrith Panthers, despite the Warriors being well down on troops.

That performance underlined his ability to take control when it matters most and is something he will need to do more on a consistent basis if he is to play a pivotal halves role in 2026.

Along with consistency, another area Martin will be looking to improve on is his long-kicking game, which is essential for the modern-day half.

Don't be surprised to see Martin locked in a head-to-head battle with Boyd for that halfback jersey before Metcalf makes his return.

Jett Clearly

Could Jett Clearly be the smokey for the Warriors in 2026?

With a surname that echoes through the NRL, Jett Cleary is quickly becoming one of the most talked-about young prospects at the Warriors.

The younger brother of Penrith superstar Nathan Cleary, the 20-year-old inked a three-year deal with the Warriors after he wanted to pave his own way into the NRL rather than through his family's name at Penrith.

He started his run at the club in their Jersey Flegg side but was promoted to the NSW Cup side when Boyd made the shift to first grade due to Metcalf's injury. He made 13 appearances in reserve grade and did not look out of place for one moment.

Like his brother, he offers a fast-attacking style running game, not afraid to take on the line, and has a great long pass and kicking game. It's clear he's more than just a familiar name and will only get better as the opportunities come.

He is set to be included in the Warriors Top 30 in 2027, but if he can continue to match what his brother and father displayed on the field, don't be surprised if you see him make his first-grade debut in 2026!

Luke Hanson

Another player who has the potential to be a surprise package for the Warriors in 2026 is Luke Hanson.

Predominantly used as a five-eighth in 2025, Hanson made a significant impact with the Warriors' NSW Cup squad, especially during their finals campaign. In the lead up to the grand final, he delivered a series of standout performances that no doubt would have caught Webster's attention.

Hanson possesses an impressive kicking game; has a strong defensive game, while his speed off the mark is a great trait for any half to have. Most notably though, Hanson's crisp short passing game regularly unlocked defensive lines which led to numerous tries, highlighting his ability to create attacking opportunities in crucial moments. Something the Warriors could use more of when in the opposition's red zone.

Hanson is chasing his first-grade debut and after a couple of seasons of development, has shown he is ready to take the next step. Whether he gets picked ahead of Harris-Tavita, we will have to wait and see.

Jye Linnane

The Warriors have obtained an exciting young five-eighth for 2026 in Jye Linnane, renowned for his dynamic running game and impressive physical strength despite his smaller frame.

With a knack for breaking defensive lines and scoring individual tries, Linnane has regularly showcased his talents throughout the junior ranks at Newcastle, where he has come from.

Like Cleary, Linnane – who is the nephew of former Newcastle half Steve Linnane – has signed with the Warriors for three years and has the potential to be a star in the making.

Although he is yet to play first-grade and has suffered two ACL injuries over the past two seasons, the club will hold high hopes for Linnane. However, despite the potential, it would be difficult to see Linnane crack the first-grade side in 2026, but will no doubt be a key contributor in the coming years.