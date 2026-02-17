The New Zealand Warriors have been dealt a cruel blow on the eve of the NRL season, with Te Maire Martin suffering a broken leg in the All Stars match.

In what is now an injury crisis for their halves depth, the Warriors are now relying on the fitness of Chanel Harris-Tevita to be ready for Round 1 while he is recovering from a calf injury.

With the first-choice halfback, Luke Metcalf, still two months away from returning from an ACL injury, the Warriors will be relying on the fitness of Harris-Tevita to partner Tanah Boyd in the halves to start their 2026 campaign.

If Harris-Tevita may not be fit for the season opener, the Warriors may turn to rookie Jett Cleary to help steer the Auckland-based outfit around the park in their first game against the Roosters at Go Media Stadium.

The younger brother of maestro halfback Nathan, Jett finished last season in NSW Cup with 13 appearances and 22 goals for his side.

The youngster was also a part of the side that dismantled South Sydney Rabbitohs NSW Cup team, 68-6, and finished with two tries, two try assists, three line breaks, and ran for 166 metres during the game.

It has been a tumultuous offseason of injuries for the Warriors, with Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Harris-Tevita, Marata Nuikore, and Martin all suffering injuries during the summer.

Throw in Mitch Barnett and Luke Metcalf's recovery, and we may see coach Andrew Webster field an inexperienced side come round 1.