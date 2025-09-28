Impressive New Zealand Warriors halfback Jett Cleary is slowly building a case for an NRL, showing flashes of brilliance that similarly reflect his brother, Nathan Cleary.

The 20-year-old is hoping to make his NRL debut soon, his international debut for Ukraine is right around the corner.

Suiting up for the European Championships in October, Cleary has broken down why he chose to represent Ukraine.

“My cousin played and it was really cool watching him represent Ukraine, so I've been keen to play this year if there was a chance,” Cleary told NRL.com.

He admitted his family played a huge role in his decision, with his brother helping to convince him of the move.

“My Nan talks about it a little bit so I thought if I had the opportunity it would be a good thing to do and I was going to play a few games last year but I had some injuries and I was still playing footy at the time for Penrith,” Cleary said.

“My family is proud of our Ukrainian heritage and Nathan actually did convince me, and so did mum and dad, because I was sort of on the fence about it, just because of the pre-season.”

He also revealed that his brother Nathan could be keen on representing Ukraine in the future.

“We were talking about it and Nathan said that one day hopefully he can put on the Ukraine jersey.”