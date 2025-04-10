Rising star Jett Cleary has been making waves in international circles, with recent reports indicating that Ukraine is eager to bring in the 21-year-old.

Both Jett Cleary and his superstar brother Nathan Cleary qualify for Ukraine through their maternal grandmother Marie, which has led to discussions between the young gun and Ukraine coach Dan Beardshaw.

Speaking to nrl.com.au, Ukraine Heritage Rugby League president Matt Girvan revealed he has been keeping close tabs on Cleary, and believes his debut from his grandmother's heritage is imminent.

“I think Jett Cleary is quite keen to make his debut for Ukraine at the European Championships,” Girvan said of the 21-year-old.

“Our coach, Dan Beardshaw, is in regular contact with Jett about how he's going with his footy and the move over to New Zealand."

If Cleary were to suit up for Ukraine, he would be playing alongside his cousin Phoenix Death, the son of former NRL hooker Jason Death.

“He is pretty keen and committed, and one of his cousins, Phoenix, has played for Ukraine in the European U19s last year.”

Currently contracted to the New Zealand Warriors, Cleary has been turning all the right heads, as he grows more confident as a young half every week in Jersey Flegg.

Having just steered the Warriors to their first win in Jersey Flegg last weekend, there is no doubt the emerging star is attracting some attention.

Ukraine will face Italy on October 18 and Greece on October 22 in Euro C, and if clubs officials have their way, they will be led out by none other than Jett Cleary.