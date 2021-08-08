The Gold Coast Titans are on the march towards the NRL finals series following yesterday's 36 points to 14 victory over the North Queensland Cowboys.

The club now sit seventh place, equal on points with only the Canberra Raiders and Newcastle Knights behind them, but with a for and against advantage of 72 and 137 respectively.

It's a superb outcome for the Gold Coast, given they were equal on points with five sides coming into the weekend. The Cronulla Sharks and St George Illawarra Dragons were the sides to lose.

A big part of yesterday's victory was the excellent work of their halves, rookie Toby Sexton and reportedly on the outer Ashley Taylor.

ASHLEY TAYLOR

Five-Eighth Titans ROUND 21 STATS 1

Try Assists 1

Tries 153

Kick Metres

TOBY SEXTON

Halfback Titans ROUND 21 STATS 1

Try Assists 278

Kick Metres

But coach Justin Holbrook has a mammoth selection headache on his hands, with club co-captain Jamal Fogarty ready to return from injury.

The half, who has been one of the best all season long for the club, injured his hand a month ago and is yet to return. He was originally due to make his comeback last week, but was unable to.

He was then named in the reserves for yesterday's clash, before being overlooked for 18th man duties.

And after the game, Holbrook said that with Taylor and Sexton combining so well, he was unlikely to swing any changes.

"Jamal's been great for us last year and this year but I'm really happy with Toby and Ash," Holbrook said.

"I think they're combining really well.

"I like the stability there so I'll likely to keep them it as is and Jamal will just have to wait for his opportunity."

The win means the Titans have won three straight without Fogarty, but in games against the Dragons, Canterbury Bulldogs and North Queensland Cowboys, it may not be a true reflector.

Their push for the finals (and the battle to ignore Fogarty in the 17) is about to get a whole lot tougher, with the Titans set to take on the South Sydney Rabbitohs and Melbourne Storm in the next fortnight.