Out of sorts Gold Coast half Ashley Taylor appears destined to leave the NRL at the end of the season, with all clubs yet to make a play for the 26-year-old.

In what may go down as one of the worst-value contracts of the modern NRL era, Taylor was signed as a million-dollar man by the Titans, but has failed to guide the club to a single finals appearance since his first season on the Coast in 2016.

Now, The Mole, reporting for Wide World of Sports is suggesting Taylor isn't getting interest from anywhere in the NRL.

Touted as a marquee man of the future at the time, his form has fallen off a cliff, and the Titans highest finish since came last year in ninth place.

But Taylor has been something of a bust on the field, the Titans finishing 15th in 2017, last in 2018 and 14th in 2019.

The club were touted with high prospects this season, but are currently in 11th place on the table and will struggle to make the top eight with a tough run home featuring games against the Rabbitohs and Storm.

Taylor also took time out of the game during 2019 due to personal reasons. A statement at the time said Taylor was being granted leave.

“Gold Coast Titans halfback Ashley Taylor is taking time out from the game to deal with personal issues," read the 2019 statement.

In consultation with the club, Taylor, 24, has today been granted leave until further notice from his training and playing commitments.

On behalf of Ashley and his family, we ask the media and the public to respect their privacy. No further comment will be made at this time by the Titans, Ashley, his management or his family."

Taylor has now gone past 100 appearances for the Titans, but with Jamal Fogarty leading the way and young gun Toby Sexton snapping at the heals for a first grade debut (which is likely to come this weekend thanks to Fogarty's thumb injury), Taylor's time in the NRL may be numbered.

The 26-year-old Taylor joins a list of other halves struggling to land new deals for 2022, including Anthony Milford and Corey Norman, and England may be where the former prodigy restarts his career.