Details surrounding unsettled superstar Payne Haas' new six-year contract have revealed that the deal, if agreed upon, will make him the highest-paid prop in NRL history.

After just three NRL appearances the Brisbane Broncos saw all they needed to sign then 18-year-old Haas to a $3.4 million extension.

PAYNE HAAS

Prop Broncos 2021 SEASON AVG 161.8

Now in year four of that six-year extension, after plenty of re-negotiations around compensation, Haas is expected to break records if the new deal currently tabled is accepted.

While it hasn't been any secret that Haas and the Broncos were negotiating a new monster deal - brokered by the prop's former management, Chris Orr of PSM, in July of 2021 - News Corp has revealed the details around the star forward's new contract - which is expected to make him Brisbane's first $1 million forward and the highest-paid prop in NRL history.

The deal, apparently valued at $5.85 million, has reportedly been gathering dust since being approved by Brisbane's board.

Reports are that Haas is unlikely to say yes to a deal that was brokered by former manager Orr, with the two currently involved in a legal dispute.

With a complete reconfiguration of the remaining three years on his initial deal, as well as three more added on, Haas is set to cross the $1 million mark as of 2025.

Contract breakdown

2022: $750,000

2023: $850,000

2024: $950,000

2025: $1,050,000

2026: $1,050,000

2027: $1,050,000

Additionally, Haas will be awarded a club approved sponsored car worth $25,000 annually.

This takes the total value of the six-year contract to $5.85 million.

Once Haas has entered the fourth year of his new deal, this would put him over the top of the current record-setting extension that was awarded to Cowboys middle forward Jason Taumalolo in 2017.

Taumalolo currently stands to make $1 million each year until 2027.

Haas' desire to enter the million-dollar club has brought the prospective value of middle forwards on the game into question, with some arguing their impact just doesn't qualify them to take such a chunk of a team's salary cap.

Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs GM Phil Gould, who was reportedly spotted with Haas’ current manager Tyran Smith, shot down claims that the dogs were interested in poaching the forward away, telling Nine that Haas doesn’t “justify” being a million-dollar player due to his position in the front row.

While a deal is likely to settle between the two shortly, Broncos coach Kevin Walters further disputed claims that the relationship was rocky.

“Everyone knows Payne and his value here to the club,” he said.

“We are really happy to have him here and we have him here for the next three years and I want to make sure Payne is happy playing here at the Broncos.

“I have never been concerned about the money and it won’t be an issue with money going forward.

“Payne’s value is what clubs want to pay for him. I’m very confident he will stay. He loves it here and I’m sure we can come to an agreement to keep him here.”