Payne Haas has revealed he is no guarantee of staying at the Brisbane Broncos beyond the end of 2024, suggesting he will "see what happens" then.

Haas is currently in the midst of a supreme court battle with former manager Chris Orr as he looks to have agent fees returned to him.

Haas, who is a New South Wales State of Origin representative and undoubtedly one of the best props in the game, is contracted to the Broncos until the end of 2024 on his current deal, which it has been reported was signed well under market value.

The Broncos have previously stated they are desperate to retain Haas, however, if reports on Monday are to believed, even the famous Red Hill-based club are preparing for life after Haas if he decides to move on, weighing up offering David Fifita substantial money to return to the club he made his NRL debut at.

The Sydney Roosters are also reported to be weighing up a move for Haas should his contract with the Broncos be declared null and void, which it has been reported could happen if the court case falls the way of Haas.

He told The Daily Telegraph however that he was contracted until 2024, refusing to say that he would commit to the club for any longer than that however despite reports the Broncos last year weighed up offering him both a ten and six-year extension.

“I’ve still got (a contract until) 2024 so I’ve still got a while here,” he told the publication.

“I am committed until 2024 and we’ll see what happens from there.

“I’ve still got a while here so I’m not worried about that kind of stuff.

“I’m just here to play good footy.

“(This season) I hope to keep progressing, even on last year.

“(I want to) keep on trying to find ways to improve.”

The Broncos star, who will be among the first players picked both for State of Origin by Brad Fittler, and the Australian team for the end of year Rugby League World Cup in England, also said his pre-season wasn't being disrupted by the court case.

The 22-year-old has played 61 NRL games since his debut for the Broncos in 2018, as well as two Tests for Australia and seven Origins for New South Wales.