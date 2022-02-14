Payne Haas and David Fifita are all reportedly being headhunted as their next contracts get closer to being major discussion points in NRL circles.

Fifita is off-contract at the end of the 2023 season, while the game's best prop, Payne Haas, is off-contract at the end of 2024.

It was revealed yesterday that Haas is currently in the middle of a bitter feud with former manager Chris Orr, which is likely to end up in court.

If he wins in court, then his current deal with the Broncos could reportedly become null and void.

That would leave the Broncos scrambling to re-sign Haas, however, speaking on Sky Sports Radio show Big Sports Breakfast, News Corp's Phil Rothfield said the Sydney Roosters are keeping a keen eye on Haas, and Sonny Bill Williams could yet be the man to get the deal over the line.

“Sonny Bill was managed by the Orr brothers, Payne Haas is managed by the Orr brothers," Rothfield said.

"At the time Sonny Bill walked out on the Bulldogs in that well-publicised incident to play in Europe because he wasn’t happy with his contract at the Bulldogs. Khoder Nasser took over Sonny Bill’s contract at that time.

“Payne Haas has left the Orr brothers, Khoder Nasser has stepped in as has Sonny Bill Williams as his Adviser.”

“He’s not happy with his contract. He was on $548,000 with the Broncos, put him onto the open market and he’d be on $1 million a year so that’s got to be sorted out.

“I keep hearing the Roosters are very, very interested in him. He’s still under contract with the Broncos for another three years but will that be declared null and void if he wins this case against the Orr brothers? It’s a really interesting story with Haas and his future at the Broncos.”

If the Broncos were to lose Haas, then they are reportedly keen on reuniting Fifita to his former home at Red Hill.

They will need things to move fast if that is the case, and while the Broncos have previously stated Haas being retained is their number one priority, the club would be wise to keep their options open given the Sonny Bill Williams influence.

Titans director Mal Meninga yesterday stated that Fifita is "part of the club" and would "find it very hard to leave" however, Rothfield said the Red Hill operation are "desperate" to get him back to the club.

“If anything was to go wrong (with Haas and the Broncos), this is where David Fifita comes into the equation,” Rothfield said.

“He has two years to run on a ridiculous big contract at the Titans — it’s over $1.1 million — but he’s right to talk to other clubs from November 1 this year.

“The Titans know that the Broncos are absolutely desperate to get him back — there’s not a better game-breaking edge forward in the competition.

“There’s a lot playing out behind the scenes with these contracts.”

Fifita, who is a Queensland State of Origin representative and likely to play for Australia at the end of year Rugby League World Cup, played the first 44 games of his NRL career for the Broncos between 2018 and 2020.