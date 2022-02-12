Brisbane Broncos star forward Payne Haas is set for a Supreme Court visit as he seeks to recover fees paid to former manager, Chris Orr.

It was first revealed in August last year that Haas was planning a split from his manager, Orr, amid reports the Broncos were set to offer a ten-million-dollar, ten-year deal to keep the New South Wales State of Origin prop at Red Hill.

In September, Haas confirmed that he had split from Orr, but also that he was yet to sign any sort of deal with the club.

“The only comment I will make is that I have told Chris Orr that he is no longer the person I want to manage me,” Haas told The Sydney Morning Herald at the time.

“I have not signed any kind of deal keeping me at the club beyond my current deal.”

According to the same publication, the battle is now set to head to the supreme court as Haas looks to recover all fees.

It means contract negotiations with the Broncos are still on pause, with Haas reportedly set to claim Orr had a conflict of interest and did not follow the rules agents are bound by.

It's understood Orr is yet to file his defence, however, the publication has revealed that court documents submitted by Haas and his lawyer, Abdullah Reslan, are asking for two contracts with the management group to be rescinded, with Haas pursuing an “order for an account of the profits” and, alternatively, “equitable damages”, as well as interest and legal costs.

It has been reported that Haas, while frustrated by a significant undervaluing - documents reveal he will only be paid $848,000 in 2024 (the final year of his current contract) when he would realistically be a million-dollar player - is also questioning the timing of the contracts signed with Orr and his management group.

This is due to the fact Orr last signed a contract with Haas two days before rules were changed, allowing players to cancel a management contract with three months notice - a rule which favours players, but under his deal with Orr, wouldn't apply to Haas until 2024.

It's unclear when the case will be heard, or when Haas may be willing and able to return to the negotiating table with the Broncos as he attempts to negotiate his next long-term deal with a club desperate to keep him.

The Broncos have earmarked Haas - alongside fellow young middle forward Patrick Carrigan - as a future leader of the club.

Carrigan recently re-signed with the Broncos following a heavy pursuit from the Redcliffe Dolphins, re-committing with the club for a further two years.

It means Kevin Walters' side have the duo both locked up until 2024, however, will be looking to add years to those contracts in the coming 12 months as they look to secure the club's future in the middle of the park.