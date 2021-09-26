Brisbane Broncos' prop Payne Haas is reportedly no closer to determining his NRL future, with multiple issues sitting in the background as he mulls a reported long-term deal from the Broncos.

The Broncos were originally reported to be weighing up a ten-year deal for Haas, however, recent reports suggest that is now down to six.

A six-year deal would keep Haas at the club until the end of 2027, and on a much-upgraded pay deal.

One of the best forwards in the competition, Haas is one of the first picked when it comes to State of Origin for the New South Wales Blues, and yet, a Sydney Morning Herald report suggests he is currently on less money than teammates including Thomas Flegler and was on less than Matt Lodge before his departure..

That is despite Haas reportedly quietly receiving an upgrade to his contract value in the middle of the season.

The Broncos are reportedly nervous about losing their star prop, and it goes without saying most clubs in the competition would find space for Haas if he became available, particularly given his enormous output on what is a struggling Broncos' team.

But the Red Hill administration want to build the future of the club around Haas and it's resulted in a mega offer.

There is unlikely to be any progress anytime soon though, with The Sydney Morning Herald also reporting Haas is in the midst of a manager swap.

“The only comment I will make is that I have told Chris Orr that he is no longer the person I want to manage me,” Haas told the publication.

“I have not signed any kind of deal keeping me at the club beyond my current deal.”

Haas is currently on contract at the Broncos until the end of 2024.