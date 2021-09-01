The Brisbane Broncos have reportedly handed Payne Haas a big mid-season pay rise as they attempt to lock his long-term future in at the struggling club.

According to an News Corp report, Haas has received a $200,000 per year rise in salary back in April.

His reported salary was originally believed to be around the $550,000 mark, but has now risen to $750,000, making him Brisbane's highest-paid forward.

It's hard to believe he isn't worth that either, given how strong he has been in, often in a losing team. In his 19 appearances this season, the 21-year-old - who also played all three games for the New South Wales Blues - has averaged 172 metres per contest, tackled at almost 98 per cent, made ten offloads and 68 tackle busts.

In short, he is one of the best props in the game, and Brisbane don't want him going anywhere.

According to News Corp, the Broncos' board have authorised a six-year contract to be signed, which would keep him at the club until the end of 2027 after early baulking at a ten-year extension which was reportedly requested by Haas and his management.

While the deal is yet to be signed or announced, it's believed it would make Haas Brisbane's move valuable player long-term, although there is no rush to get it signed given Haas' current deal doesn't expire until the end of 2024.

Despite reports Haas was restless in Brisbane, head of football and performance Ben Ikin said there were no such issues.

"We have no concerns from our end with Payne Haas leaving the club,” Ikin told the publication.

“If Payne Haas is an unhappy player playing the way he currently is, I’d like to see his form when he is happy.

“We rate him very highly, he is an important part of our present and our future and we will do what we need to do to ensure he feels that and remains committed to the Broncos beyond his current contract."

Haas was believed to be restless due to his reported salary being under that of other forwards around him.

It's understood figures within the Broncos believe he is their ticket to a turnaround in the club's fortunes, following a wooden spoon in 2020 and a guaranteed bottom-four finish in 2021.

The men from Red Hill, who will likely have to deal with an expansion side in the city in the coming years, have made big changes to their 2022 roster, bringing Adam Reynolds, Brenko Lee, Logan Bayliss, Kurt Capewell and Corey Jensen to the club, while also making definitive situations about which players they have re-signed, with a sweeping number of youngsters set to stay at the club.

Anthony Milford will also depart Lang Park.

The Broncos have also locked in the retirement of current captain Alex Glenn, signalling a changing of the guard for Kevin Walters' side.

Brisbane will round out their season on Saturday afternoon in a dead rubber against the Newcastle Knights.