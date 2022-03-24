Brisbane Broncos star prop Payne Haas has revealed that he is in no rush to sign a new deal with the Broncos, but isn't looking at any other clubs.

There has been heavy speculation mounting around the future of the star prop, who has a six-year, six-million dollar deal on the table from the Broncos which takes into account an upgrade of his current deal, as well as an extension.

The deal would take him through at Red Hill until the end of the 2027 season, with his current deal due to expire in 2024.

It's understood Sonny Bill Williams, who is now working closely with Haas, who has been dealing with a court battle against his former manager, could be a link which would drive Haas to the Sydney Roosters.

However, Haas told The Courier Mail that he wasn't looking to leave the Broncos at all.

“I’m not looking anywhere else,” he told the publication.

“I’ve gone through some stuff lately (with his court battle) and I’m trying to focus on my footy.

“I am putting that (contract) stuff to one side and I want to play the best football I can for my teammates and the Broncos.

“I’ve got three more years to go on my current contract, so I’m in no rush to extend my deal.

“I am taking it week by week and I want to play the best footy I can for this team. All that contract sort of stuff will sort itself out eventually.”

Haas has started the 2022 season in fine fashion and will be looking to cover for the potential loss of Patrick Carrigan - who suffered a knee injury at training on Thursday - during Sunday's clash with the North Queensland Cowboys in Round 3.