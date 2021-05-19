Former Canberra playmaker Blake Austin has been linked to a return to the NRL, with the Gold Coast Titans understood to be leading the chase for the off-contract veteran.

Austin, who has also previously featured with the Wests Tigers and Penrith Panthers, has recently come out-of-favour with English Super League outfit Warrington.

As reported by League Express, the Titans are one of several clubs keeping close tabs on the 30-year-old, who is yet to decide his future past this season.

SEE ALSO: Retired utility makes shock comeback to join Dragons

After being dropped for two games already this year, Austin’s career in England has come under further intrigue.

The Titans have made their position in chasing a seasoned playmaker known, with Broncos five-eighth Anthony Milford heavily linked to the Queensland club.

The Titans have also shown previous interest in Super League star Daryl Clark, a teammate of Austin, but have reportedly pulled the pin on negotiations after surprising financial demands by the Wolves hooker.

The club’s pursuit for a half has placed the future of incumbent halfback Ash Taylor in doubt, with the likes of Jamal Fogarty and Tanah Boyd also manning the playmaking stocks on the Gold Coast.

Austin has played 53 games and scored 29 tries for Warrington since defecting to the UK at the end of the 2018 season.