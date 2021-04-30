The Gold Coast Titans want to see more production from out-of-form playmaker Ashley Taylor before offering him a new deal, as reported by NRL.com‘s Todd Balym.

With his current big money deal set to expire at season’s end, a decision is still yet to be made on his future.

When asked whether Taylor would be signed on, Titans coach Justin Holbrook said the club will take a wait and see approach in the coming weeks.

“I don’t know, that’s a tough one,” Holbrook said.

“We just have to see how it pans out over the next few weeks.

“He just needs to play well. It’s an obvious answer but it’s true. He is getting better every week and we just need him to keep improving and keep working hard.

“We haven’t got anything locked in (recruitment-wise in the halves) for next year and he is currently there so he is in the best position so he just has to keep improving.

“He is getting there and he has a bit of a way to go but he is improving every week.”

In his five games so far during 2021, Taylor only has the one try assist next to his name and will be looking to find some form against struggling cross-town rivals, the Brisbane Broncos, on Friday night.