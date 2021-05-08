ST HELENS, ENGLAND - APRIL 02: Daryl Clark of Warrington during the Betfred Super League match between Warrington Wolves and Leigh Centurions at Totally Wicked Stadium on April 02, 2021 in St Helens, England.Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Gold Coast’s pursuit of English superstar Daryl Clark looks to be drawing to an underwhelming end, with the Super League playmaker’s asking price understood to be well exceeding that of the Titans.

The Queensland club have been closely linked to the 2014 Man of Steel in their bid to land a blue-chip No.9, with The Courier Mail now reporting that the Titans are set to withdraw from the race after surprising financial demands from the 28-year-old.

The Warrington hooker has played 273 games between his stints with the Wolves and Castleford and has eyed a switch to the NRL, with the Titans leading the race for his signature.

Having been blown away by Clark’s demands, the Titans are now set to tune their attentions to local, high-profile rakes, with the club already making their interest in Storm hooker Brandon Smith known.

Smith was previously given permission to assess his options elsewhere for the 2022 season, with Gold Coast and Canterbury two of the several potential suitors for the New Zealand international.

However, reports suggest Smith could play out the remainder of his contract until the end of next season and would be shopped around for 2023.

Smith is one of several targets on the Titans’ radar, with The Courier Mail also reporting that Broncos hooker Jake Turpin and in-demand Canberra veteran Josh Hodgson are also of interest.

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA – AUGUST 02: Jake Turpin of the Broncos passes the ball during the round 20 NRL match between the Brisbane Broncos and the Melbourne Storm at Suncorp Stadium on August 02, 2019 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

Current Titans hooker Mitch Rein is off-contract this season and has previously admitted that his future depends on his 2021 performances.

“I’ve just got to do what’s best for the team and put my best foot forward,” Rein told The Daily Telegraph in March.

“There’s no point me worrying about that stuff I can’t control. It is what it is.

“Of course I (want to keep playing), why would I want to retire? Playing footy’s the best thing in the world.

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA – MAY 12: Mitch Rein of the Titans looks on during the round ten NRL match between the Melbourne Storm and the Gold Coast Titans at Suncorp Stadium on May 12, 2018 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images)

“We’ll see how I go. No one is going to re-sign me unless I’m playing well, so I’ve got to do that first.”

Rein will line up in the No.9 jumper for the Titans when they face Wests Tigers on Saturday at Campbelltown Sports Stadium.

  1. The Titans could do themselves a big favour by having a look at Dragons hooker Billy Brittain IMO. Even though he has played most of his NRL career to date in the NSW Cup, he has been stuck behind Damien Cook, Cameron McInnes and now Andrew McCullough . I reckon if he was given a decent chance of becoming a regular First Grade hooker he could do it, and his asking price would be a lot less than Daryl Clark’s.