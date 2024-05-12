One of the best young playmakers in the NRL, Sam Walker, is reportedly gaining traction from rival clubs and has been linked with a move to Queensland.

The Sydney Roosters halfback has hit his most consistent form to begin the season. He is also still only 21 years old, despite making his debut four years ago in 2021 and registering 64 first-grade games to his name.

Hailing from a great rugby league family that includes Ben Walker, Chris Walker and Shane Walker, Sam joined the Roosters in 2019 after initially being signed by the Brisbane Broncos.

The Roosters halfback is contracted until the end of the 2025 NRL season and is free to negotiate with rival clubs from November 1.

Although the Bondi-based team are keen to extend his services, he could decide to test the open market.

After being linked with Melbourne Storm duo Jahrome Hughes and Jonah Pezet, the Gold Coast Titans are now watching Walker's contract situation closely, and he is on their radar, per The Courier Mail.

Despite being on their radar, it is understood that the Gold Coast Titans have yet to make a formal offer for the 21-year-old's services.

While it is unknown at this point where Sam Walker will be after the 2025 NRL season, his father, Ben Walker, has hinted he could return to Queensland.

A former NRL player in his own right, Ben insists that although his son isn't unhappy at the Sydney Roosters, a move to a Queensland club is always on the table and should be considered.

“Sam is a polite kid,” Ben Walker told News Corp.

“He has respectfully said he wants to stay at the Roosters and he is respecting his employer by saying he wants to be there for the rest of his career, but the next deal could set him up for the rest of his life.

“As long as he can play his football and be happy on and off the field, that will have a large bearing on his decision long-term.”